Update April 30: On April 30, the Boone Starbucks Union announced that they voted 33-2 to become the first certified Starbucks union in North Carolina.
BOONE – Starbucks employees at the Pride Drive location in Boone have petitioned to form a union
In a letter sent to Howard Schultz, Chief Executive Officer of the Starbucks Coffee Company, employees stated that they were moving in solidarity with other Starbucks employees across the country to form their own local union.
Throughout the letter, employees noted that they struggle with working conditions, the affordability of living costs and fear that their access to health care and education will be taken away.
“We need you to recognize it is axiomatic that you provide us with more resources in order for us to be the partners Starbucks Corporation wants us to be,” the letter stated.
A union is defined as an organized association of workers, often in a trade or profession, formed to protect and further their rights and interests.
According to the National Labor Relations Board, if 30 percent or more workers petition to form a union the NLRB will conduct an election, or an employer can voluntarily recognize a union based on evidence.
After the election or recognition of the union, the NLRB provides certification and bargaining is required between union leaders and the employer.
“We just want a seat at the table, to be able to sit down and discuss things that are best for us to negotiate policies that are in our best interest as well as the company,” said Olivia Lewis, a Starbucks employee. “Essentially, just have a voice where we otherwise would have none.”
Starbucks employee Grace Marvell explained that the Starbucks Company calls their employees “partners” and said that it doesn’t feel like they are based on their working conditions.
“There’s just this helpless feeling of them implementing policies like slashing our hours and giving us raises, but at the same time, we don’t get enough hours to make up for that,” Marvell said.
Starbucks stores all across the country have petitioned to form unions.
“We do not believe unions are necessary at Starbucks because we know that the real issues are solved through our direct partnership with one another,” said a statement from the One Starbucks website.
According to Bloomberg Law, it takes 409 days on average for union locals and their employers to sign a collective bargaining agreement.
“Statistically speaking, union workers have higher wages than non-union workers,” Marvell said. “By comparison, we have really great pay, and really great benefits, but we still don’t have enough, which really speaks to the rest of the industry.”
Boone Starbucks employees are currently waiting to hear back from the NLRB regarding an election to find out if they can form a union.
Starbucks employee Rachel Eakes said picking up shifts is difficult here because the next nearest Starbucks is 30 miles away.
“When it is 20 minutes one way, 30 minutes another, you’re less inclined to go make up the coverage that you’re missing here at another store,” she said.
According to Workers United, a Starbucks location in Buffalo, New York is the first Starbucks to successfully unionize in the United States.
According to Workers United, 26 Starbucks locations that have formed unions in the United States.
“Most of what we would really like to see at this point is just community support because it really does help us. Having people stand behind us to show that we’re not in this alone,” Marvell said.
Heck yeah, y'all! Keep up the good fight!!
This is great news. Best of luck to the local Starbucks workers on their organizing effort.
We have really great pay and really great benefits.
We still don't have enough.
Bahaaaaaaaaa!!! Haaaaaaaaaaa! can't stop laughing!
Why? Because working class folks are standing up and fighting for better wages and working conditions?
What on earth is wrong with you?
