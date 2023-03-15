Town of Boone North Carolina

Downtown Boone.

 Courtesy Town of Boone North Carolina

BOONE — The town of Boone earned recognition as one of the top 50 best towns in the South, according to Southern Living readers.

Southern Living — a magazine that has covered the South since 1966 — published “The 50 Best Small Towns In The South 2023” list in early March and Boone earned a No. 45 ranking.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.