HIGH COUNTRY — Boone Drug will not participate in the voluntary Mifepristone Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy Program due to the organization’s belief that it has a responsibility to protect life as an “unalienable right” and that life begins at the first cellular devision.

Mifepristone was first approved in 2000 to be used as the first dose in a two-drug protocol to induce abortions in the first trimester of pregnancy. As of 2016, the drug can be used for medical termination of pregnancy up to 70 days after gestation. A generic feature of the pill, Mifeprex, was approved in April 2019, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

