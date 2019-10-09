BOONE — Boone Drug Inc. celebrated its centennial anniversary in June, and on Oct. 5, it brought the party to the Jones House in Boone.
Despite dreary weather, flu shots were being administered, the bouncy house was full of children and a band played from the porch. There was also birthday cake, a photo booth, cornhole and other wellness booths that encouraged attendees to stay ahead of their health by taking care of themselves.
Teresa Cornett, Boone Drug’s certified mastectomy fitter since 1986, was checking blood pressure and glucouse levels, and discussing the progress made by mastectomy prosthetic companies through the years.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but Cornett said that she mostly sees returning customers year after year. While prosthetics and post-surgery bras are often seen as “too expensive,” Cornett said that they are more affordable than people may think.
“A lot of the time,” she said, “these things are covered by insurance, but people don’t know that.”
Cornett reflected on her career at Boone Drug and the caring people that she works with.
“I’m just honored to be a part of it all. I’ve seen the heart of the company — there’s just love and support there,” she said.
To learn more about the services and products that Boone Drug offers or to find a location, visit https://www.boonedrug.com. To learn more about mastectomy prosthetics or post-surgery options, contact Teresa Cornett at (828) 355-3343.
