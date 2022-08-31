WEST JEFFERSON — Multiple agencies in Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes responded to a large structure fire that was dispatched on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 11:44 p.m.

On arrival, crews found a fire at the Cobble Creek Lumber in downtown West Jefferson. Cobble Creek Lumber is a family-owned business with roots stretching back more than 50 years.

fire 1

Cobble Creek Lumber was engulfed in flames on the night of Aug. 30. 
Deep Gap at Cobble Fire

Deep Gap Personnel work to move debris around right on the inside of the building to put the fire out. 
Boone Fire

Boone Fire used one of their ladder trucks to assist in putting out the fire. 
fire 5

The fire continued to burn during the early morning of Aug. 31. 
Fire

A Deep Gap firefighter works at the Cobble Creek Lumber fire in West Jefferson early Wednesday morning. 
fire 6

Firefighters worked diligently to put the fire out. 
fire 8

A ladder truck from Boone Fire was used to help contain the fire. 
fire 9

Fire trucks continued to gather water and refuel while the fire was being contained. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.