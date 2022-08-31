WEST JEFFERSON — Multiple agencies in Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes responded to a large structure fire that was dispatched on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 11:44 p.m.
On arrival, crews found a fire at the Cobble Creek Lumber in downtown West Jefferson. Cobble Creek Lumber is a family-owned business with roots stretching back more than 50 years.
A part of the lumber yard, just across the street from Jefferson Station, caught fire and burned throughout the night and into the day on Aug. 31. The fire raged throughout the building, filling the air with a bright red hue and ashy smoke. The smoke and red hue in the sky could be seen from U.S. 421 in Deep Gap.
Crews from Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department were initially dispatched to the scene. A ladder truck from the Boone Fire Department was also dispatched shortly after to help control the fire.
According to Ashe County Emergency Management's Patty Gambill, crews were quick to arrive at the scene and a number of local and nearby organizations fought the fire.
Those organizations were West Jefferson VFD, Jefferson VFD, Warrensville VFRD, Pond Mountain VFRD, Laurel Springs VFRD, Deep Gap VFD, Todd VFRD, Glendale VFD, Lansing VFRD, New River VFRD, Creston VFD, Fleetwood VFRD, NC Forestry Service - Ashe Office, Boone Fire Department, Piney Creek Fire Department, Wilbar Fire Department, Meat Camp Fire Department, Rugby Fire Department, Ashe Medics, West Jefferson PD, Ashe County Sheriff's Office, Ashe County Emergency Management to include the Ashe County Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Marshal Ashe County DSS Ashe County Communications, Blue Ridge Energies, Frontier Gas, Ashe County Transportation Authority, American Red Cross volunteers, Town of West Jefferson and the Town of Jefferson.
Gambill also stated that the NC Office of State Fire Marshall's Office was anticipated to be at the scene on Aug. 31.
Community members and owners of the Jefferson Station, Jen Byland and Taylor Lonon, opened their doors for firefighters and first responders. They handed out water and allowed access to their restroom facilities.
No known cause for the fire has been released.
The Watauga Democrat will continue to update this story as more information is received.
