BOONE — The Boone Town Council agreed it will not move beyond required COVID-19 testing for town employees at its Aug. 19 meeting.
Town Manager John Ward said the requirement for COVID-19 testing for those who are unvaccinated has complicated some town operations, but he would not recommend moving forward with any kind of vaccine mandate.
All town council members agreed that no vaccine mandate or any other requirements outside testing and masks were needed right now.
“I think we do need to do some more education, first of all,” said council member Connie Ulmer.
Council member Virginia Roseman said she was proud of the town employees and how they have stepped up during COVID-19. Since the Aug. 6 State of Emergency order, 10 more town employees received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Ward said at the Aug. 6 meeting that 126 town of Boone employees were vaccinated, while 62 were not.
The town council also heard public comment from Yalcin Acikgoz, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Appalachian State. He had sent the town council a number of articles about recommendations from the World Health Organization, which state children aged 5 and under should not be required to wear masks. The current recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that children 2 and older wear a mask.
The Boone State of Emergency order requires everyone aged two or older to wear a mask while indoors.
“I think it’s important to look at the overall well-being, but I would say what our focus has been on is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene at the meeting as she took questions from council members. “I think that’s important to note, too, that we’re in a state of hyper COVID-19 transmission right now.”
Acikgoz told the board that the argument he was trying to make was that experts at WHO and the European CDC do not recommend masks for those under 5 years old.
“The justification is not necessarily because they certainly know it’s going to cause harm, but they think it might cause harm and we don’t want to do harm first,” Acikgoz said.
Ward said there are approximately a dozen childcare facilities in Boone. The town council thanked Acikgoz for providing them that information and voted unanimously to have Greene reach out to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and see if it would be prudent to maintain mask mandate for children under 5 and if it would be a good idea to relax restrictions if the county moved to a lower CDC transmission rate.
As of Aug. 20, the CDC listed Watauga County as having a high transmission rate.
In a 3-2 vote, the board also approved a Conditional District Zoning Map Amendment Application for the Watauga County Courthouse that came from the planning commission. Watauga County is proposing to install a new pitched metal roof, which will increase the height of the building.
Council members Dalton George and Sam Furgiuele voted against the zoning change.
Town Attorney Allison Meade also provided an update on the two legal cases the town has with the county. She said that the case concerning local sales tax distribution is in appeal and will be for some time. The Watauga Democrat previously reported that Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus granted a motion from Watauga County to dismiss the lawsuit at a March 17 hearing.
The second case Meade gave an update on was the county lawsuit against the town in regards to a water allocation easement in which the county claimed a breach of contract were made by the town regarding a water allotment promised to the county. She said that the case went to mediation a number of weeks ago and there are discussions about a possible settlement, but the mediation remains open.
The board also voted to move the Historic Preservation Commission meeting time to 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.
The Boone Town Council is next scheduled to meet on Sept. 14.
