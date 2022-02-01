BOONE — The town of Boone is considering the future operations of the 911 communications center.
Boone Police Chief Andy LeBeau said at the Jan. 12 town council meeting that Boone and Watauga County both operate a Public Safety Answering Point — or 911 communication center.
“We essentially do the same things,” LeBeau said at the Jan. 12 town council meeting. “We answer 911 calls, handle administrative calls. We dispatch, police, fire and medics. We are quickly coming to a crossroads though with financial commitments from the town if we are to continue to operate, especially as we prepare to sell the police department building and build a new facility.”
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that the town of Boone purchased the 53.8-acre Bolick Farm — a former dairy farm — in March 2016 for use as a future Municipal Services Complex to house a new consolidated facility for the Boone Police Department, 911 Emergency Communications Department, Public Works Department, Planning and Inspections Department and a fourth fire station, as well as to protect the valuable riverfront property.
LeBeau also told the council that the state 911 board has developed funding priorities that will affect the town’s future operations and heavily impact the funding needs for the Boone 911 communications center.
“The 911 board, which is a state board, they have certain goals and their number one goal is that they have is something called consolidation,” LeBeau said. “Consolidation is where you have two PSAPs in the county and they join them together to provide one 911 center to provide services for all the stakeholder agencies and all of the citizens in the county. Consolidation is their goal and it is also the trend.”
LeBeau said the town’s 911 representative said they were the only county left in the western part of the state that is not consolidated. LeBeau said he had spoken to the sheriff about consolidation and said he is supportive of the idea.
According to LeBeau, the town contributes approximately $165,000 annually, and the 911 contributes approximately $305,000. He said since he has been Boone’s police chief, it’s getting more expensive to operate.
“To sum this request up, there is a lot of information to explore and there’s a lot of homework that we need to do for you so you can properly consider the joint venture with Watauga. County is the right move for our department, and our town and most of for our citizens,” LeBeau said. “With your approval, I will work with our town manager, our town staff and counterparts at Watauga County to gather information for your review and to present to you at a future council meeting.”
LeBeau said some of the areas that need to be explored to join with the county include personnel issues, operational issues, logistics in IT, finance and 911 board considerations.
Boone Town Manager John Ward encouraged the council to explore the joint venture as it gives the town a project to partner with Watauga County on to start the year. Council member Dalton George asked Ward what would happen to the Boone PSAP employees if the two were consolidated, and Ward said the transition would result in those Boone PSAP employees becoming county employees.
Virginia Roseman then made a motion to direct LeBeau, Ward and the town attorney to work with Watauga County to find the information to combine the two PSAPs. The council unanimously approved the motion.
