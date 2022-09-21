Tucked away in a relatively nondescript building made out of blue corrugated metal, just off of Old East King Street, is Sole Impact Dance Studios, which has an outwardly impression that at first look gives no indication that champions reside there.
Step inside, though, and booming music, sturdy wooden floors, walls lined with mirrors and the rhythmic tapping of heels quickly makes it self-evident that talented dancers have taken up residence inside.
Although the owner of Sole Impact, Elise Sigmon, and her staff teach and coach various different styles of dance, the focus that day was on the art of clogging. Specifically, Elise and her students were practicing their routines ahead of a trip to Nashville, Tennessee for the National Clogging and Hoedown Council’s 2022 National Clogging Championship.
The dancers tap their feet and move about to a hip-hop infused beat. Although the music is of more modern origin, the dancers movements are decidedly a mix of old and new. Madison Ogden, a senior member of one of the teams, spoke about her love for the team and its culture.
“One of my friends’ mom used to teach clogging. That’s how I first got started. And then I just liked it so much that I wanted to compete,” Ogden said. “It’s a really nice team, like a family kind of environment, everyone is so kind and welcoming on the team.”
That camaraderie and friendship on the teams was key as the team traveled to Nashville the weekend of Sept. 3-4. They stayed at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel, where the competitive event was being held. Members of the squad originated from Avery, Ashe, Wilkes and Watauga counties.
Over the course of the weekend, five different teams from the Sole Impact Studios contended in various different clogging events. In addition, several solo and duet acts from members of the studio performed.
“You have a base score of 96.1 before demerits. The judges are looking for certain things and they’ll take off points if your steps are not all together, like your feet, your arms are not moving all together,” Sigmon said. “Then there’s another section where you can get points added back for choreography, for showmanship, for routine difficulty, creativity, etc. Five judges mark their scores and you receive and average of them all.”
Out of 29 entries from Boone’s Sole Impact, the team or individual medaled in 27 of those categories. They were up against competition from teams hailing from 13 different states — with some competing from as far away as Colorado, New York, Maine, Nebraska and Louisiana.
On the stages of the Gaylord Opryland that weekend in early September, there were 80 teams from 30 different dance studios. Some of the more notable wins are included below.
- Sole Impact’s Pulse team winning 1st place in overall show routine out of nine teams and 1st place in overall formations line routine out of 20 teams.
- Sole Impact’s Shine team won 1st place overall acapella routine out of six teams.
- Sole Impact’s Elite team won 1st place overall traditional formations line out of seven teams.
- Sole Impact’s Energy team won 1st out of three in the formations line category and 3rd out of five in the traditional line category.
- Sole Impact’s Power team won 6th out of seven in the exhibition category and 3rd out six in the traditional formations line category.
All teams that won 1st overall in their category — including Pulse and Elite — competed again later in a final competition “dance off.” Pulse nabbed 2nd place in the dance off and Elite took home third place, earning the Boone-based squads a total of 29 medals from the competition (19 gold medals, three silver and seven bronze).
Sigmon applauded the bravery of her students to perform on such a big stage —metaphorically speaking. In particularly she praised the students who performed solo or duet pieces.
“Just the courage that it takes to get up there and dance by yourself or with just one other person. It shows confidence, creativity and willingness to express themselves,” Sigmon said. “Clogging is the official NC state folk dance. It originated here in the Appalachian Mountains as a form of square dancing and social dance. Now it is very precise, contemporary style of dance.”
Energy (Pee Wee age division, 7-9 year olds)
Carlie Engle, Tobiana Greene, Cameron Cowart, Wendy Prewitt, Bentley Bolick, Everly Lester, Mackenzie Norris, Vera Kwong, Clara McAllister
Power (Elementary age division, 10-12 year olds)
Jenna Sigmon, Jacob Sigmon, Savannah Moretz, Sydney Moretz, Aubrey Brumfield, Haileigh Peele, Lily Kimbrough, Maddy Smart, Madison Ogden, Madison Plemons, Mia Stacy, Abby Talton, Grace Young, Riley Kesler, Cecelia Prewitt
Pulse (Young Adult age division, 19-29 year olds)
Chynna Birkmire, Addison Birkmire, Faith Trivette, Madison Ogden, Alana Patterson
Elite (adult age division, 30-49 year olds)
Elise Sigmon, Erica Slate-Young, Tracy Jarrell, Katelyn Carson, Allison Prewitt, Chynna Birkmire, Addison Birkmire, Faith Trivette, Alana Patterson, Becky Moretz
Shine (Young Adult) is a combination of Power, Pulse and Elite
