Current Boone Logo.png

BOONE — Due to the impending weather forecast for Saturday, April 22, “Boone Clean Up Day” has been canceled.

Earth Third Friday, set for April 21 at the Jones House, has not been canceled. Additionally, the Boone Earth Film Fest, set for April 22 at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, has not been canceled.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.