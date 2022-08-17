BOONE — During an evening of cordial communications, announcements, as well as honoring locals for their efforts and service in the community, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce’s 73rd annual member meeting constituted a rousing success.
The event occurred despite the best efforts of Mother Nature, as the original venue of Daniel Boone Amphitheater was changed due to forecast of significant rain on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The first portion of the evenings program featured various awards, highlighting qualities that the individuals in question display on a regular basis.
The awards that were bestowed, in alphabetical order by award title, were:
Alfred Adams Award for Economic Development
The Alfred Adams Award for Economic Development recognizes individuals or organizations who have worked for the orderly growth and development of Boone and Watauga County. Adams served as a local banker and provided an influence on many Chamber committees in the organization’s formative years. This award is sponsored by Wells Fargo.
The 2022 Alfred Adams Award for Economic Development was given to Greene Construction, claimed by Skip Greene as owner and operator of the company.
Baker-Jones Woman of the Year Award
The Baker-Jones Woman of the Year award is named for long-time Chamber volunteers Gillian Baker and Susan Jones. This award honors an inspiring member who exemplifies the qualities of leadership, mentorship, and community involvement. This award is co-sponsored annually by Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and Blue Ridge Energy.
The 2022 Baker-Jones Woman of the Year Award was bestowed upon Amy Crabbe.
Ben Suttle Special Services Award
The Ben Suttle Special Services Award, named for the former Boone Town Councilman, recognizes the spirit of volunteerism in the community.
The recipient of the 2022 Ben Suttle Special Services Award was Billy Ralph Winkler, Director of the Watauga Community Band and the Music Director for the First Baptist Church of Boone.
Dan Meyer Community Partnership Award
The Dan Meyer Community Partnership Award recognizes a community leader for their efforts to bring multiple parties together for a common cause. Meyer served as President/CEO of the Chamber for 12-years before retiring in August of 2016. The award is sponsored annually by LifeStore Bank.
The 2022 Dan Meyer Community Partnership Award was given to Boonerang Music and Arts Festival, claimed by Mark Freed, Director of Cultural Resources for the Town of Boone.
Elizabeth Young Award for Community Leadership (Inaugural)
The recipient of the inaugural Elizabeth Young Award for Community Leadership was Jennifer Warren, Executive Director of the Western Youth Network.
everGREEN Award for Sustainable Development
The everGREEN Award for Sustainability is presented to a business, organization, project, or person who has furthered the inclusion and integration of sustainable development principles. This annual award is sponsored by Mast General Store.
The 2022 everGREEN Award for Sustainability was given to Tsuga, claimed by owner Jimi Combs.
Kathy Crutchfield Citizen of the Year Award
The 2022 Kathy Crutchfield Citizen of the Year Award was bestowed upon Kellie Reed Ashecraft, Assistant Chair of the Department of Social Work at Appalachian State University, and pioneering organizer of the Watauga Housing Council.
Sue W. Wilmoth Award for Tourism Development
The Sue W. Wilmoth Award for Tourism Development is named for the former Chamber Director, who used her influence in tourism promotion to capitalize on the region’s natural resources while balancing progress with preservation. The award is sponsored annually by the Boone and Watauga County Tourism Development Authorities.
The 2022 Sue W. Wilmoth Award for Tourism Development was given to Dr. Dana Clark, Professor of the Department of Management, in the Walker College of Business at Appalachian State University.
Wade Brown Award for Community Involvement
The Wade Brown Award for Community Involvement is the Chamber’s oldest award, dating back to 1979. Named after the first recipient of the honor, this award recognizes a significant contribution through community engagement. The award is sponsored annually by Boone Golf Club.
The 2022 Wade Brown Award for Community Involvement was bestowed upon Jesse Lutabingwa, Associate Vice Chancellor For International Education and Development at Appalachian State University, for work involving the Mandella Washington Fellowship.
After the award recipients took the stage to a round of applause, the keynote speaker, Scott Hamilton, came out to address the assembled crowd.
"The founders of the play set out more than 70 years ago to enact an audacious goal to bring national recognition to the town of Boone and to honor the history and legacy here. With the support of state and local elected leaders, the businesses in town and the entire community, let us ensure that the horns blow for another 70 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.