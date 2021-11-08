BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce released its third Economic Indicators Report, a quarterly examination of five key statistics within the Watauga County and High Country Economy, on Nov. 2.
The report features a quarterly summary of local impacts by Harry Davis, North Carolina bankers association professor and long-standing regional economist. New to this report, a summary of commercial real estate activity and trends has been provided by James Milner, CCIM, of Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.
Data was compiled for residential home sales, net sales tax calculations, unemployment, occupancy tax collections, commercial real estate permit applications and transactions, and applications for permits of new single-family homes. These figures include the most recent data released for each category as well as historical data to help establish trends and further context toward the area’s economic stability.
According to Davis, North Carolina and Watauga County continue to experience robust economic growth. The state unemployment rate of 4.4% percent is lower than the national rate of 4.8 percent as of September, and Watauga County’s rate is only at 3.7 percent.
"Finding workers is a serious problem here and across the country," Davis said in the report. "There are over 11 million unfilled jobs in the United States, which is an all-time record."
Nationally and in Watauga County, Davis said home sales remain very strong, but are actually slowing. A shortage of building materials and experienced workers has led to record low inventory of housing. With little inventory, record low interest rates, and buyers with plenty of money, home prices are increasing at over 15 percent a year, according to Davis. Housing permits are up considerably from last year.
"Hopefully this will ease the inventory problem as we go forward," Davis said in the report.
Occupancy tax collections and sales taxes are both running well ahead of last year, according to Davis who also stated that tourists are eschewing flying in favor of driving to Boone and spending plenty of money.
“We continue to see economic conditions impacted by the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “As Dr. Davis points out, some areas of the economy have outperformed expectations and have even been boosted by increased visitor traffic across our region. At the same time, some of the businesses that are on the frontlines of receiving that traffic are not able to staff at their usual levels, which leaves them performing in a somewhat unpredictable manner. Our business community has benefited from good weather and relatively low COVID impacts throughout the key fall months, which should have a positive impact on business resiliency as we move into the winter.”
According to Milner,
A review of the town of Boone permits for the quarter included a few new commercial real estate projects.
Milner said highlights include a zoning permit being filed for the former A&P at the corner of West King Street and Burrell Street. This project — called the Marketplace — plans to be a mixed-use development containing 33 multifamily units — 75 beds — with 5,000 SF of restaurant space.
In addition, Milner said the new phase of Hampton Estates has pulled the majority of permits. Hopefully, Milner said this will add more, affordable and in-town housing stock.Milner did state in the report that it is important to note that while an owner or developer may apply for a zoning or building permit, the development project itself may or may not materialize.
"The word for the third quarter of 2021 was hospitality," Milner said. "This is the formal commercial real estate name for hotels and motels. Not only did the Horton Hotel trade hands but this was in addition to five other properties located in the Blowing Rock market."
Overall, Milner said the area continues to see an imbalance of supply and demand. Demand continues to be strong, however, supply is low, which Milner said typically drives up the sales price or rent.
"Sellers continue to be concerned regarding tax consequences and are hesitant to sell because of the lack of opportunities to reinvest," Milner said. "The office segment of the market appears to be strong, again with high demand and very low supply. While we certainly aren't back to a robust commercial market that has been seen in years past, it would appear that the market is pulling away from COVID-19 conditions. New developments along Blowing Rock Road is a sign that investors are slowly coming back to our tertiary market."
The report was developed, and data compiled with the assistance of the Watauga County Economic Development Commission, Watauga County Tourism Development Authority, High Country Association of Realtors, and the Chamber’s Business Development Committee.
The next report in this series is due in January 2022, once all relevant data has been reported by state and local agencies.
