WATAUGA — Paycheck Protection Program loans kept many businesses afloat in Boone, according to Boone Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President David Jackson.
The PPP was one of eight disaster relief programs established by Congress to assist small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. PPP loans had a 1 percent interest rate with the potential for the loan to be completely forgiven if certain criteria are met.
“The Paycheck Protection Program provided over 8.5 million small businesses and nonprofits the lifeline they needed to survive during a once-in-a-generation economic crisis,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman in a press release. “I’ve heard story after story from small business owners across the country about how PPP funds helped them keep the lights on, pay their employees — and gave them hope.”
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that nearly 100 businesses received a loan of $150,000 or more during the first round of checks in the county. Those loans helped keep businesses afloat, Jackson said.
“It was the right medicine at the right time for a number of businesses,” Jackson said. “Especially for those that saw their volumes, overnight, get turned off because of the lack of visitor travel we had for a little while or the lack of being able to be open at a normal rate.”
Back in April 2020, when the loans first went out, Jackson said local lenders came together, got up to speed on the process and helped communicate how it worked. He said that businesses received information quickly and accurately that saved them from messing up the loan application and process.
Jackson said that many businesses in the service industry — such as restaurants — were able to keep staff and remain operational because of the PPP funds.
“There were at least a dozen that I can think of that that’s the reason why they’re still here,” Jackson said. “By the time that PPP funds started to be released, that was also about the same time that tourism really came back here. It was important to have, you know, a financial mechanism in place that left businesses somewhat whole.”
Because businesses were able to maintain staff, there wasn’t as much of a need to train a group of new people as area tourism was ramping up.
Now that the pandemic is coming to an end and more people are getting vaccinated, Jackson said that it is a fairly good time for the program to close.
“It’s probably run its course in terms of usefulness,” Jackson said. “I do not foresee a situation where Congress authorizes a third draw of PPP, I just don’t think that we’re to that point right now.”
Jackson said businesses are struggling to hire workers and wondering about the tax situation related to the PPP loan. He’s heard from some local businesses who are waiting to see if North Carolina aligns PPP loans to federal guidance, which is not subject to income tax for federal income tax purposes.
Some businesses are waiting to find out if they owe a large state tax due to receiving a PPP loan.
The North Carolina House of Representatives passed legislation in mid-April that Ray Pickett (R-Blowing Rock) said at the time would reduce the tax burden on small businesses by simplifying the tax process for those who received PPP loans and allow businesses to deduct expenses paid for by the loans.
Pickett said that the North Carolina Senate has sent back a version of the PPP tax bill, and that the House of Representatives will potentially vote on it after the legislature comes back from its break on July 12.
“I think (the House) plan works better,” Pickett said. “I’m still gonna push for that, but we’ll see where it goes next week when we discuss this.”
Pickett said that he is glad for the PPP loans as he saw how it helped businesses. He thinks the economy is starting to recover, which he said was evident by the number of people he has seen in the High Country these past few weeks.
“Summer here looks to be very good,” Pickett said. “I’m happy for our local businesses that are running the best they can.”
Jackson said as a business community, he thinks the Boone area is operating at about three quarters speed of as it was prior to the pandemic since some businesses still aren’t operating at full capacity.
Jackson said that he doesn’t see the business community really operating in full until after App State students come back to town in the fall and add people to the workforce to help businesses operate.
“By and large, the business structure that we have is based on App State being full and the tourism economy being robust,” Jackson said. “When we do not have those numbers, we tend to see some lag in areas.”
Overall, Jackson said it is more likely that more businesses would have would have had to close without the PPP loans.
“It actually ended up working out for the most part pretty well,” Jackson said. “Usually it takes years to spin up SBA assistance programs like this, and they did that in a matter of days at a very tumultuous time. We can go back and look at PPP as a positive for many businesses.”
