BOONE — Sixteen members of the High Country community have been selected as category finalists for the 7th-annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards. Winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony, set for Thursday April 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone. Red carpet arrivals and a pre-event reception set the stage for an evening of celebration and recognition.

Nominations were received in four categories: Business Owner, Education Professional, Non-Profit Business Professional, and Rising Star. Nominees were acknowledged for their business achievements, community and civic involvement, and other related activities.

