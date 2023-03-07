BOONE — Sixteen members of the High Country community have been selected as category finalists for the 7th-annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards. Winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony, set for Thursday April 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone. Red carpet arrivals and a pre-event reception set the stage for an evening of celebration and recognition.
Nominations were received in four categories: Business Owner, Education Professional, Non-Profit Business Professional, and Rising Star. Nominees were acknowledged for their business achievements, community and civic involvement, and other related activities.
The showcase of emerging leaders is presented by Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.
The finalists for each category are listed below:
Business Owner
Alex Brown, Corbett's Produce
Halee Hartlee, Kid Cove
Amanda Hood, Mountain Elite Cheer & Tumbling
Melody Pineda, Mountaineer Mania / Mast Farm Inn
Education Professional
Melissa Miller, Title I Math Teacher, Green Valley School
Garrett Price, Director of Communications, Watauga County Schools
Matthew Sawyer, Director of Accounting & Finance, Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute
Dr. Jason Xiong, Associate Professor, Computer Information Systems, Director, MS in Applied Data Analytics, Appalachian State University
Non-Profit Business Professional
Brittany Luxton, Finance Manager, W.A.M.Y. Community Action
Jordan Sellers, Northern Peaks Trail Coordinator, Blue Ridge Conservancy
Lindsey Sullivan, Health Strategist, AppHealthCare
Liz Whiteman, Executive Director, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture
Rising Star
Moss Brennan, Editor, Watauga Democrat
Abby Carson, Director of Hotel Operations, The Horton Hotel
Nathanial Johnson, Business Risk Consultant, Granite Insurance
Ashli Kemo, Business Development Manager, Spangler Restoration
“This year's honorees are a testament to the quality leadership that will guide our community for decades to come," said Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, David Jackson. "This is one of the strongest group of thought leaders we've seen honored collectively over the seven years of this awards program. Their ideas and energy are already at work in our community, and this event gives us the platform to showcase their achievements to a broader audience.”
All finalists will be recognized as part of the 7th annual 4 Under 40 Awards ceremony. The Chamber will also present the annual Respect Your Elder Award winner, which goes to a community member who serves as a strong mentor for the next generation of leaders.
The pre-awards reception runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at www.boonechamber.com/events/6th-annual-4-under-40-awards. Cost is $25 for Chamber members and $30 for future members and includes heavy hors d'oeuvres and two drink tickets for each attendee.
Additional sponsorship support for the 7th annual 4 Under 40 Awards ceremony comes from The Horton Hotel, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, and New River Light & Power.
