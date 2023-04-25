BOONE — Boone celebrated Earth Day with an educational event highlighting the sustainability efforts of the town and local nonprofits on Friday, April 21, at Earth Third Friday.
With brochures, handouts and free merchandise, organizations set up tables around the Jones House lawn to create a one-stop location for everything sustainability. Joining the event, AppalCart’s first electric bus parked on King Street for interested parties to check-out.
To prepare for Earth Day and subsequent actives, Town Sustainability Director George Santucci presented recent environmental efforts and 2020 greenhouse gas emissions numbers to Town Council during their April 12 meeting.
In sharing the municipalities’s information, Santucci said 68% of town emissions came from buildings and facilities in 2020, but these numbers are likely different now as the town has achieved carbon neutrality for municipal operations. For the town as a whole, transportation made-up 53% of emissions while residential energy only made-up 10%.
Santucci said he was most surprised by how small a percentage solid waste was at 16% for the community and barely negligible for municipal operations. He said that while he does not intend to minimize the importance of waste reduction efforts, but it “puts things into perspective.”
Santucci said it was important for him to separate community and municipal emission statistics to show the town is not asking residents to increase sustainability efforts without doing so themselves.
“I don’t feel right about the town suggesting that our residents behave a certain way or adopt certain behaviors that we’re not willing to do the same,” Santucci said. “I think we needed to first demonstrate we can do it.”
In discussing current programs and efforts of the town related to sustainability, Santucci said the town provides residential pickup for recycling and is looking for ways to increase composting accessibility. The town currently gives out smaller compost containers to be kept indoors and larger, black containers to be stored outside for the sun to break down the waste, but he said he hopes to be able to provide centralized composting drop-boxes in the near future. In the meantime, Santucci recommends interested residents looking into the programs offered through the organization B.A.D. Composting.
To help minimize pollution, the town has installed two Trash Trouts, which collect garbage from local water sources. With one mechanism place in Winkler’s Creek and the other in the Greenway Loop, trash is collected from the water and dumped as needed.
Moving forward, Santucci said he hopes to engage the community in the Climate Action Plan process and hopes to distribute surveys or host meetings to gather information about the concerns, educational needs and potentially useful incentive opportunities of Boone residents.
