BOONE — Boone celebrated Earth Day with an educational event highlighting the sustainability efforts of the town and local nonprofits on Friday, April 21, at Earth Third Friday.

With brochures, handouts and free merchandise, organizations set up tables around the Jones House lawn to create a one-stop location for everything sustainability. Joining the event, AppalCart’s first electric bus parked on King Street for interested parties to check-out.

table

Katie Krogmeier and Stella Cybulski from the New River Conservancy provided information at Third Earth Friday.
municipal
boone

