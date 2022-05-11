BOONE — Businesses around Boone have looked at new ways to operate more sustainably, whether that be sourcing local food or opting for alternative energy sources. One Boone business, Global Imprint, is finding ways to make itself environmentally-friendly and help others along the way.
Recently, Global Imprint was awarded a B-Corp Certification by B-Lab, which measures a company’s entire social and environmental impact, and is a designation that a business is a leader in the global economy balancing purpose and profit.
Managing director Kuku Mesfin said that Global Imprint is an ESG — environmental, social, governance — consulting firm, which helps organizations be environmentally friendly, socially responsible and adhere to governance beyond regulations in terms of transparency.
“In other words, we say we’re focused on planet, people and policy,” Mesfin said.
Mesfin said Global Imprint works with companies around the world, including a biotech company based in California with branches in Singapore as well as companies in Europe. But despite their global footprint, Global Imprint also works locally with organizations such as Wine to Water.
“Although we’re local and very focused on what’s happening around us, especially when we were thinking about applying for B Corp, it’s more to do with what’s happening in the community,” Mesfin said.
She said Global Imprint considered questions like who are they hiring, what does its supply chain look like, where is the company sourcing materials they are working with? It’s a combination of a local yet international business, and Mesfin said she’s an example herself: she never pictured herself living somewhere like Boone since she has always lived in big cities all over the world from New York to Lagos, but David Cuthbert and Aaron White, the company’s founders, met in Boone and have lived in area for many years.
As the first company in Boone to receive a B Corp certification, Mesfin said that striving for the certification was in line with Global Imprint’s ideals as a company.
“Although everyone’s talking about it, there isn’t any agreed upon standards on how a company would be able to show, across sectors, that they’re doing ESG well,” Mesfin said. As a company that specializing in consulting and helping other organizations improve their environmental, social and governance standards, Mesfin said Global Imprint chose to pursue a B Corp certification because as a small organization it was the most reflective of what the company was doing and would keep Global Imprint accountable in terms of the standards it is setting for itself and others.
Getting the certification wasn’t easy, though, even if Global Imprint and B Corp’ ideologies are so similar. Mesfin said the whole process took a whopping year and a half to complete and required comprehensive looks at three major components: employee, community and environment.
All together, to receive the certification businesses have to get more than 80 points on an assessment that evaluates the three major components through a variety of lines of inquiry, ranging from sourcing a company’s supply chain, business inclusivity and diversity, charitable giving, carbon neutrality and more.
Plus, Mesfin said, there is a recertification process — just because Global Imprint was certified for these standards once doesn’t mean they are set for life, but rather they must demonstrate every three years that they are upholding the quality businesses standards. Ultimately, Mesfin said that Global Imprint wants to show that it is walking the walk, and B Corp helped the company see where they are at and where they can improve.
Mesfin said that beyond receiving the certification, Global Imprint is excited for the opportunity to be an example and help other businesses in the community pursue B Corp certifications as well.
To learn more about Global Imprint, visit theglobalimprint.com, and to read more about B Corp, visit bcorporation.net/en-us.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.