BOONE — A Boone business is one of 61 fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division for excessive price-scanner errors.

Pet Supplies Plus at 2575 N.C. 105, Suite 10, Boone has paid $750 in fines, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. An initial inspection in April found a 5% error rate based on five overcharges in a 100-item lot. A subsequent inspection in May found a 3% error rate. The store passed inspection in June, according to NCDACS. 

