BOONE — The Boone town council has heard presentations and received petitions in favor of banning, taxing or regulating single-use plastics in town, but at its last meeting on April 13, the town moved in favor of exploring incentive-based solutions for businesses to use more sustainable practices.
George Santucci, the town’s sustainability and special projects manager, said that the town is looking into voluntary, incentive-based approaches for businesses to use less single-use plastic. In the coming weeks, Santucci said sub-groups will meet to start investigating options.
During the town council meeting, the council discussed plastic bans. While Santucci said other North Carolina municipalities, like Asheville, have considered this type of legislation, it has never been done before in North Carolina and other municipalities have been “advised by their attorneys that they’re on shaky ground.”
While the town won’t be regulating single-use plastic soon, one idea Santucci said the town is looking into is creating a green business certification with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.
David Jackson, president and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has brought together a group of about 50 different professionals from various areas of the business community to try to understand what a green business certification might entail and what benefits companies receiving the designation could receive.
“Different businesses and different business categories may want different things,” Jackson said.
While some businesses may have more developed physical structures, for example the ability to capture rainwater, that might be more important to a company looking to outwardly show how they subscribe to sustainability while other companies, like those in professional office spaces, might focus on sustainability in the workplace.
He said the group recognizes that sustainability looks different for the vast variety of businesses in Boone and that a one-size-fits-all certification won’t work, so having a diverse crowd of professionals in the group to brainstorm for the green business certification is important.
Jackson said there’s a lot of room for crossover with App State students and groups in this process like with the university’s energy center and through the impact clinic operated by the Walker College of Business. He said these groups could help with addressing the assessment tools that could be used for the certification.
“They take a pretty broad approach to examining a business and all the different tactics or policies that can be put in place, ranging everything from recycling in the workplace, products you order, whether they’re biodegradable, where you’re offering workplace flexibility incentives, health insurance, wellness benefits,” Jackson said.
Moving forward, Jackson said small groups will meet over the spring and summer to tackle different elements of the broader plan, and in the fall they look forward to getting back together and looking toward steps to implementing their plan.
There’s also some businesses in the community who have been through similar processes and can help lend insight on it, Jackson said. Some local businesses have received B Corps certification, designated by an international nonprofit which sets standards aimed at helping drive economic systems change by measuring the environmental and social impacts of a business, and Jackson said these businesses may have ideas to lend about what standards Boone might use to evaluate business’ sustainability.
Additionally, Jackson said the chamber has a group of communications specialists that are meeting to talk about how to communicate about the program and knock out confusion over what a green business certification would be.
“They will help explain it in a way that people truly see it for what it is and make sure there’s no greenwashing involved. We don’t want it to just be a sticker you throw on the window and call yourself green and then turn around do everything to the contrary,” Jackson said.
Ultimately, Jackson said he wants community members to understand that the chamber is just at the beginning of this project. As the spring and summer move along, Jackson said he hopes the group will get more foundation under them and they are looking forward to creating an impact in the future.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
