CHARLOTTE — Following a long, challenging year and a half for the restaurant industry, Bojangles announced Aug. 26 that it is investing in its most important asset by closing all company-owned stores on Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 13, to give around 8,000 crew members and managers a well-deserved break.
The stores set to close include both of the Bojangles located in Boone. Affected stores will close at their regular times the Sunday prior and reopen at their regular times the following Tuesday.
“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” said Bojangles CEO Jose Armario. “From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we’ve asked, and they’ve delivered. But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”
The company did not state if the closures would be paid time time off for employees.
The brand makes this move in response to industry wide labor shortages and other stresses put on its employees who’ve worked hard through the pandemic and will roll out additional benefits soon to further support the health and well-being of all its employees, the company stated in a press release.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this creates for our customers, but we hope they’ll stop by Tuesday through Sunday, and all other Mondays to be greeted with the same Southern hospitality and smiles we’re known for – perhaps even bigger after a day off,” Armario added.
