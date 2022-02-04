BOONE – The Boone Board of Adjustment approved a variance request on Feb. 3 to temporarily encroach into a stream buffer on the land owned by Rivers Street Ventures, LLC, which is the former home of Cafe Portofino’s.
Obtaining the variance request approval from the Board of Adjustment is the first step in the development process, as the applicants must next obtain approval from the Historic Preservation Commission for a certificate of appropriateness before they could demolish the building and redevelop the property as the property is located in the newly adopted Downtown Boone Local Historic District.
A Certificate of Appropriateness is required "prior to the issuance of a building permit or other permit granted for the purposes of constructing, altering, moving, or demolishing structures," according to the Boone Unified Development Ordinance. The ordinance can be found at tinyurl.com/4uurubuy.
Additional development approval steps, beyond the variance and certificate of appropriateness process may be required depending on the final use and final design of the project.
According to a variance application filed to the town on Dec. 13, the land owners — Rivers Street Ventures — are proposing the demolition of an "aging commercial site, currently occupied by the Café Portofino restaurant" at a cost of $50,000. They also cite plans to redevelop the property with a smaller commercial building adjacent to Rivers Street, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
The property owners' request was for the board work varying the town's buffer requirements. The town requires a minimum buffer zone of 25 feet in proximity to a "lake or natural watercourse," but allows a temporary or minimal disturbance limited to a maximum of 10 percent of the total length of the buffer zone.
According to the hearing packet and representations made at the hearing, the requested disturbance would allow up to a 100% disturbance of the buffer for demolition and full buffer rehabilitation and then up to a 40% disturbance for a construction entrance to be used during the redevelopment of the parcel.
The landowners requested to allow temporary and minimal disturbance to the buffer zone of Boone Creek, which includes demolishing the building, stabilizing the streambank and allowing temporary construction access for redevelopment in the future.
The building at 970 Rivers St. was built in 1939 and was originally a prize room for the Austin Tobacco Company, according to a report and recommendation for the designation of the downtown Boone Historic District prepared by Dr. Eric Plaag. The building is the lone remaining structure in the historic district that was once associated with the tobacco industry in Boone, according to the report. Since 2000, the building has been used as a restaurant. The full report can be found at tinyurl.com/2ypa2zcp.
The applicants stated that the footings of the building are located in the creek, and according to a structural engineer with the applicants, the building is not structurally sound. The building being built on top of the creek does not allow the proper space to fully clean and restore that area of the creek, according to Jim Deal, the attorney representing the applicant in the proceeding.
Carrie Caviness, an environmental consultant with the applicants, said at the meeting that “given the condition of the building as it overhangs the stream, there would be no alternative to establish a forested buffer.”
New construction on the parcel of land would be a smaller footprint, as the new building would not be able to overhang the creek like the current one, according to Deal.
(1) comment
Seems like a lot of bureaucracy for what needs to be done. So what happens when the building falls into the stream? Going to form a committee to make a request to clean it up?
