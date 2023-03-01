Cross Boone Connector

A map of the proposed Cross Boone Connector.

 Photo courtesy town of Boone

BOONE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded the town of Boone $118,450 to conduct a multimodal feasibility study to identify the best routes to extend the Cross Boone Connector.

A proposed route will extend the Boone Greenway Trail — which is known as the Cross Boone Connector — from Pride Drive/Leola Street and end the route at Holmes Drive/Rivers Street directly across from Durham Park on Appalachian State University’s campus.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.