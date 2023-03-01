BOONE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded the town of Boone $118,450 to conduct a multimodal feasibility study to identify the best routes to extend the Cross Boone Connector.
A proposed route will extend the Boone Greenway Trail — which is known as the Cross Boone Connector — from Pride Drive/Leola Street and end the route at Holmes Drive/Rivers Street directly across from Durham Park on Appalachian State University’s campus.
Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle credited Michelle Brown, who writes grants from the town. He said the grant will go a long way in helping the town get the connector finished.
“That’s something that’s really important for the community and something that folks are really looking forward to,” Futrelle said. “We’ve talked about how we want to make Boone a more walkable and bikeable community and this is just part of that. It’s a first step.”
Futrelle said he hopes that they will eventually get to a place where if a community member doesn’t want to drive or take a bus — even all the way across town — they will have easy options to walk or bike.
Boone was one of 25 North Carolina cities, towns and counties to receive feasibility grants so they can determine whether a new sidewalk, bicycle path or greenway would be a good fit in their communities.
“We’re excited because this money will allow these communities to take the first step toward something that could have a lasting, positive impact,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “We know that bike and walking paths help connect communities and improve the quality of life for residents in immeasurable ways.”
The communities receiving grants for feasibility studies are: Apex, Asheboro, Asheville, Boone, Burnsville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Hendersonville, Hildebran, Jacksonville, Kure Beach, Long View, Lumberton, Morrisville, Navassa, Waxhaw, West Jefferson, Wilkesboro and Wilmington. Also receiving grants are the following counties: Cleveland, Granville, Jackson, Johnston, Person and Warren.
Staff in the NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division recommended the 25 communities for feasibility study grants, based on applications the communities had to submit by Jan. 9.
A total of $2.06 million in state grants will cover the entire cost of the feasibility studies for 19 communities, while the other six communities will also receive about $388,000 in supplemental funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Feasibility studies will evaluate the viability of a transportation project, complete initial stages of design and environmental review, and develop implementation strategies. Public input will play an important role in each study’s conclusions. A feasibility study enables communities to examine route alternatives, develop cost estimates, and advance projects to compete for additional funding for design and construction.
The types of projects to be considered include paths that can be shared by walkers, runners and cyclists, paved trails, greenways and sidewalks.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.