BOONE — The town of Boone was awarded a $400,000 Local Assistance for Stormwater Infrastructure Investments (LASII) Program grant.
The grant will fund an inventory and mapping of the stormwater infrastructure on publicly owned land, town-maintained right-of-way, Department of Transportation maintained right-of-way and publicly accessible private property.
The inventory will include a field collection of features across the entire incorporated area of Boone, excluding small areas that were inventoried during previous location-specific projects. Mapped features will include inlets, outfalls, catch basins, detention ponds, culverts and any other features discovered.
The inventory will result in a geo database of stormwater infrastructure and a clearer picture of how existing assets function — or fail to function — as a system. The project will pair the inventory with an assessment of the maintenance condition and adequacy of each mapped stormwater asset within town limits, including those mapped during previous projects.
This information will allow town leaders to identify needs, develop solutions, and incorporate projects into the Town of Boone Public Works Capital Improvements Plan. This will help the town decisions on appropriate levels of funding for stormwater during the budget process.
