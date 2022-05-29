BOONE — High Country residents are invited to have their eyes and ears examined for free when the Boone Area Lions Club hosts the NC Lions Mobile Screening Unit.
Visual and hearing screenings will take place on Saturday, June 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Walmart in Boone. Lions Club brooms will also be available for sale. Masks are required and all COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
NC Lions are putting an emphasis on early childhood screening by expanding the partnership with the national “Lions Kid Sight Program” so that they can catch eye problems early in a child’s life. The Screening is a statewide project of North Carolina Lions, Inc.
The service will only be a screening and not a full eye examination. It includes a visual acuity test to test both near and far vision, a field vision test to see how well a person sees motion in the field of vision while looking at a fixed object and a pressure check for the possibility of glaucoma. If other eye problems are discovered by an on-site examination by an eye care professional, the person will be referred for further examination to a professional eye care specialist of his or her choice.
Trained Lions club members will administer the tests, and examinations will be given by Dr. Peter Lipscomb of Greystone Eye Care and Dr. Mandy Lanier, Western Carolina Eye Care. The screening lasts no more than 20 minutes and is an important part of the early detection of serious eye problems.
Lions Clubs also collect and recycle glasses and hearing aids for individuals in third world countries. There will be a collection box available for donations at the screening. Donations may also be made at vision center offices and the public library in Boone.
The World Health Organization estimates that the eyesight of one-fourth of the world's population can be improved through the use of corrective lenses. Unfortunately, for many, a pair of glasses is both unaffordable and inaccessible. Used eyeglasses that are collected by Lions are recycled at one of nine Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centers throughout the world.
The used eyeglasses are cleaned, repaired and classified by prescription. The eyeglasses are then distributed to those in need by Lion volunteers and other organizations hosting optical missions in developing countries.
In the United States, approximately 750,000 people are blind and an additional 50,000 more will become blind each year, according to the National Federation of the Blind. Like most countries, glaucoma and diabetes are the leading causes of blindness in the United States.
The International Association of Lions Clubs was established in 1917 in Chicago. In 1925, Helen Keller addressed the Lions International convention and challenged Lions to become "knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness." From this time, Lions clubs have been actively involved in service to the blind and visually impaired. Lions clubs meet the needs of their local communities and the world. More than 1.34 million men and women in more than 210 countries and geographic areas conduct vision and health screenings, build parks, support eye hospitals, award scholarships, assist youth, provide help in time of disaster and much more.
The Boone Area Lions Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays at 12 p.m. at the Watauga County Senior Center. For more information about the Boone Area Lions Club or the Vision Van, contact Betsy Anderson at betsyanderson1003@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.