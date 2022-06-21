paige.jpg

Paige Henderson, pictured at Boonerang, was named the Boone's new downtown development coordinator. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Town of Boone has announced that Paige Henderson is Boone’s new downtown development coordinator. 

Henderson began working for the town of Boone Monday, June 13, and provided necessary help with the Boonerang Music and Arts Festival.

Previously, Henderson worked for Tryon, North Carolina, as their executive director for the Tryon Downtown Development Association. There, she gained experience and training in the NC Main Street Program, a program which is designed to inspire place making by building asset-based economic development strategies that will achieve measurable results such as investment, business growth and jobs.

Henderson graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2016 from the University of Alabama, and later earned her Master’s in Public Administration from Appalachian State University in 2016 with a focus on Not-for-Profit work.

“I'm excited to be here because Downtown Boone is my Main Street dream job! As an Avery County native and proud graduate of (App State), I could not be more thrilled or thankful to work for one of the town's I grew up in," Henderson stated in a press release.  

