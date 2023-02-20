Principal of the Year

Smith holds her award alongside Superintendent Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Stephen Martin and Board of Education Chairman Dr. Gary Childers.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Valle Crucis School Principal Dr. Bonnie Smith has been named Watauga County Schools 2023-24 Principal of the Year. Smith was presented the award by a group of family, peers and Watauga County Schools staff in a surprise visit to her school Feb. 20.

Smith said she was honored to have been recognized by Watauga County’s other school principals across the district with the award.

Principal of the Year

Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott presents Valle Crucis Principal Bonnie Smith with the 2023-24 Principal of the Year Award.

