Update: 8:17 p.m. Jan. 12: Water is currently being restored to all affected areas. The Boil Water Advisory is still in effect until test results are confirmed the morning of Jan. 13, after which a status update will be provided by the town of Boone.
Crews are still working on the main break as of 4 p.m. Jan. 12. Due to its tricky location, crews can't really give a set time yet on when the fix will be completed. A very rough estimate for repair of the water main is between 4-6 hours from 4 p.m. Jan. 12, but that isn't set in stone, according to admin specialist Laney Pilkington.
The town of Boone is advising all water consumers to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
The Boil Water Advisory is expected to be lifted around 10 a.m. on Jan. 13, but that depends on results from water quality tests and could be pushed back further, according to Pilkington.
At the Jan. 12 Boone Town Council meeting, town manager John Ward said the problem with this leak in particular was that it did not surface and was hard for emergency personnel and public works employees to locate the leak. The break is in a 16 inch water main, Ward said at he meeting.
To fix the pipe, crews have to navigate around a 48 inch storm drain culvert to get to the 16 inch line. Water didn't initially surface because it entered the storm drain culvert.
This story will continually be updated as more information becomes available.
Original story
At approximately 3 a.m. this morning, the town of Boone experienced a water main break along King Street in the vicinity of Earth Fare.
Currently, the highway has one traffic lane closed, but it is anticipated to be reopened by 3 p.m. Jan. 12 Due to this break, a water system pressure loss occurred throughout the entire town of Boone and due to this, a Boil Water Advisory is issued to the Boone customers. The town of Boone is advising all water consumers to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
The public works department is strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible.
Traffic will be routed right onto College Street and then left onto East Howard Street. All west bound traffic will be routed right onto Councill Street then left onto Cherry Drive. For more information, please contact Public Works at (828) 268-6230.
This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.
Water Customers may experience some “banging” in the pipes when water service is restored. This is due to air that has entered the pipes. It is no cause for alarm. Also, the water may appear cloudy. This is also caused by air in the pipes. What Boone residents see are actually many tiny air bubbles. This discoloration should clear up after the water runs for a few minutes.
"We apologize for any inconvenience you experience and assure you this Boil Advisory is unavoidable," the town of Boone stated. "We appreciate your understanding, and cooperation to this matter. Please feel free to contact us at (828) 268-6250 or (828) 268-6999 should you have any further questions, or require any assistance."
