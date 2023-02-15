Recognition 2

Debora Smith, Watauga County Schools assistant to the school board and superintendent, with Elliott 

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Education honored long-time Watauga County Schools assistant to the school board and assistant to the superintendent along with two of its member at the Feb. 13 meeting.

Debora Smith, Watauga County Schools assistant to the school board and assistant to the superintendent, was presented with the WCS Servant's Heart Award for her exemplary service to the board and in her role as the district's lead data manager. Smith is set to retire from her position at the end of February.

Recognition 1

Watauga County Board of Education Chairman Dr. Gary Childers and Board Member Marshall Ashcraft with Superintendent Scott Elliott. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.