WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Education honored long-time Watauga County Schools assistant to the school board and assistant to the superintendent along with two of its member at the Feb. 13 meeting.
Debora Smith, Watauga County Schools assistant to the school board and assistant to the superintendent, was presented with the WCS Servant's Heart Award for her exemplary service to the board and in her role as the district's lead data manager. Smith is set to retire from her position at the end of February.
Smith has worked for the school system in various roles at Watauga High School, Parkway and the Central Office since 2004 when she started at the school system as a substitute teacher.
Also during the meeting, Watauga County BOE Chairman Dr. Gary Childers and Board Member Marshall Ashcraft were recognized by the North Carolina School Boards Association for their ongoing commitment to continuing education as board members. The school board was recognized last October with the NCSBA's Gold Bell Award for completing the highest continuing education standard set by the organization.
The board also approved their consent agenda at the meeting.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.