Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller; NC Board of Elections SST John Noce; Director of Elections Matt Snyder; Early Voting and Election Day Election Official Leta Councill; U.S. Department of Homeland Security Protective Security Advisor Erick Johnson; Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt; Boone Police Chief Andy LeBeau; Appalachian State University Environmental Health, Safety, and Emergency Management Director Jason Marshburn; and Watauga Rescue Chief Steve LaPointe.
BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Elections hosted an election security roundtable to discuss the upcoming fall election.
The meeting was attended by the Department of Homeland Security, Watauga County Emergency Services, Appalachian State Emergency Services, Boone Police Department, Blowing Rock Police Department, and Watauga Rescue. The Sheriff’s Department and App State Police were called away to an incident and were unable to attend.
“Elections are a fundamental function of government. We greatly appreciate the assistance of our local, state, and federal partners in making elections safe for voters and election officials. We are trying to address any areas of concern and be prepared for a variety of issues that may arise,” said Matt Snyder, Watauga County Director of Elections.
Snyder said the security round table discussions centered around safety for voters and election officials.
"Voting locations and schedules, communications, law enforcement response times and the current climate of elections were the main topics. These are the same issues counties are facing around the country. We will have a zero tolerance policy for anyone who harasses an election official," Snyder said. "We are very grateful to our emergency service professionals from around the county for all they do and the time they spent with us talking about the upcoming election. We look forward to meeting again in early October."
Watauga County will offer 1143 total hours of voting across the county starting Oct. 20 with early voting and ending on Election Day, Nov. 8. Absentee by mail request forms will be accepted until Nov. 1 for those who would prefer to vote by mail.
Community members who have questions can call the Watauga County Board of Elections Office at (828) 265-8061 or send an email to matthew.snyder@watgov.org.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.