Election Security Roundtable pic.jpg

Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller; NC Board of Elections SST John Noce; Director of Elections Matt Snyder; Early Voting and Election Day Election Official Leta Councill; U.S. Department of Homeland Security Protective Security Advisor Erick Johnson; Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt; Boone Police Chief Andy LeBeau; Appalachian State University Environmental Health, Safety, and Emergency Management Director Jason Marshburn; and Watauga Rescue Chief Steve LaPointe.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Elections hosted an election security roundtable to discuss the upcoming fall election.

The meeting was attended by the Department of Homeland Security, Watauga County Emergency Services, Appalachian State Emergency Services, Boone Police Department, Blowing Rock Police Department, and Watauga Rescue. The Sheriff’s Department and App State Police were called away to an incident and were unable to attend.

