BOONE — Bodenheimer Drive will be closed to through traffic until Friday, Aug. 11 as App State repairs steam vaults that supply heat to Appalachian Heights, the Living Learning Center and Mountaineer Hall. Structural repairs to failing portions of the road will also be made at this time.
The road will be closed at the Mountaineer Hall bus stop, except for emergency vehicle access and special events. Access to the Living Learning Center and Student Recreation Center will be available via the lower portion of Bodenheimer Drive. All traffic to Mountaineer Hall and facilities beyond it will be detoured via Poplar Grove Road and Feids Way. Sidewalks will remain open allowing pedestrian access.
For more information, please contact Planning, Design & Construction at (828) 262-7195.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.