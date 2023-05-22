Bodenheimer Drive

BOONE — Bodenheimer Drive will be closed to through traffic until Friday, Aug. 11 as App State repairs steam vaults that supply heat to Appalachian Heights, the Living Learning Center and Mountaineer Hall. Structural repairs to failing portions of the road will also be made at this time.

The road will be closed at the Mountaineer Hall bus stop, except for emergency vehicle access and special events. Access to the Living Learning Center and Student Recreation Center will be available via the lower portion of Bodenheimer Drive. All traffic to Mountaineer Hall and facilities beyond it will be detoured via Poplar Grove Road and Feids Way. Sidewalks will remain open allowing pedestrian access.

