BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — Price Lake is closed to fishing, boating and other activities after the dam was damaged during the storms on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.
According to the National Park Service, the flow control gate on Price Dam was damaged and as a result the gate is stuck in the open position. Because of the damage, water levels in the lake are dropping.
Price Lake is located at milepost 296.7 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The NPS stated on a sign at the lake that it was working to address emergency repaid needs. Price Lake Boat rentals and other public use will be impacted for several weeks due to the damage.
Price Lake Boat Rentals, the on-site concession operator, will be open with limited hours to offer firewood and some snack items, according to NPS.
