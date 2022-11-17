Board members Michael Behrent, James Hill, Eric Eller, Matt Walpole and Marv Williamsen hand count the provisional ballots that were placed in the machine to make sure they had the correct number at the Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting.
WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Elections will meet at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, to conduct the county canvass and finalize the 2022 election results.
After the call to order, pledge and approval of minutes for their last meeting, the board will first conduct an incorrect ballot style challenge hearing.
After the hearing, the board will review the canvass report and then conduct the "canvass of the county election."
The board has met twice since Election Day when they counted absentee ballots on Monday and provisional ballots on Wednesday.
The following are four local races that are extremely close.
Republican Todd Castle leads Democrat Angela Laws King by 31 votes. Incumbent Democrat Billy Kennedy is trailing Republican Braxton Eggers by six votes. Incumbent Democrat Larry Turnbow is leading Republican Melissa Goins Tausche by 297 votes, according to the unofficial results.
The race for Clerk of Superior Court has Republican Charles Haynes leading Democrat Holly Fehl by 30 votes, according to the unofficial results.
If a race is within 1 percentage point, the candidate can request a recount. It is not an automatic recount.
For other Watauga County races that are separated by a wider margin, the three Watauga County Board of Education incumbents all have leads, according to the unofficial results. Gary Childers had the most votes with 12,327. Jay Fenwick is second with 9,725 votes and Marshall Ashcraft rounds out the three with 9,170 votes. The top three candidates are elected to the board.
For the challengers, unofficial results show Chad Cole had the fourth most votes with 8,261; Jennie Hanifan fifth with 7,724 and Dustin Cole Kerley sixth with 7,206 votes.
For the race for sheriff, unofficial results show incumbent Democrat Sheriff Len Hagaman leading Republican David Searcy — 12,743 to 9,862.
Unofficial results for the race for Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor show Billy Moretz with the most votes at 12,047 and Chris Hughes second with 9,285. Community members could vote for two. J. Ballard Reynolds received the least amount of votes with 6,847.
Results will be official after the county canvass. A recount can be requested by the candidate if the race is less than 1% in difference, but is not automatic. The request must be received by the BOE by 5 p.m. on the first business day after the county canvass.
