WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Elections will meet at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, to conduct the county canvass and finalize the 2022 election results.
After the call to order, pledge and approval of minutes for their last meeting, the board will first conduct an incorrect ballot style challenge hearing.
After the hearing, the board will review the canvass report and then conduct the "canvass of the county election."
The board has met twice since Election Day when they counted absentee ballots on Monday and provisional ballots on Wednesday.
Board No Longer Hearing 26 Absentee Ballot Challenges
Based on guidance from the Executive Director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the Watauga County Board of Elections will not hear 26 voter challenges originally scheduled for its canvass meeting on Friday, Nov. 18.
On Election Day, 26 voter challenges were filed with the Watauga County Board of Elections, pursuant to North Carolina General Statute. § 163-82.7. The challenges concerned ballots cast in the 2022 general election.
Based on its understanding of the process, the Board scheduled challenge hearings for its canvass meeting on Friday, Nov. 18. Notices of these hearings were sent to the 26 challenged voters.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Karin Brinson Bell, the Executive Director the North Carolina State Board of Elections sent a letter to Michael Behrent, the Chair of the Watauga County Board of Elections.
In this letter, Director Bell notes that the 26 voter challenges consisted of challenges to same-day voter registration in which the primary evidence was returned address verification cards. Director Bell states that challenges of this kind are prohibited by a permanent injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in August 2018 (in a case known as N.C. State Conf. of NAACP v. Bipartisan Bd. of Elections & Ethics Enf't). Specifically, this injunction prohibits:
- using the voter challenge procedure to challenge the eligibility of a voter later than 90 days prior to a federal election if the challenge lacks “an individualized inquiry as to the circumstances of each voter” (returned address notification cards do not constitute “individualized inquiry”);
- using the voter challenge procedure to challenge voter eligibility on the allegation that a voter has moved out of the jurisdiction;
- county boards of election from holding hearings on such challenges.
Director Bell concluded her letter with the following instructions to Chair Behrent: “Based on my understanding of the challenges before your board, proceeding to hear those challenges would violate the terms of the injunction. I am therefore obligated under the terms of the injunction to inform you that the county board should refrain from proceeding to a hearing on these challenges.”
Canvass will occur on Friday without consideration of the aforementioned 26 challenges.
Nathan Miller, the attorney who filed the challenges, responded to the news the hearing would not take place by saying the chair of the BOE "lacks the authority to unilaterally cancel a hearing guaranteed by Statute."
"He did not have a duly called meeting to make this decision," Miller said in his statement. "This move violates the constitutional due process rights of the challengers and all the voters of North Carolina. N.C. Gen. Stat 163-89 guarantees the challengers a hearing on the merits of the challenge. This has now been summarily denied. This is the antics of a third world country not a nation of laws. Judge Eagles ruling enjoined a board (that no) longer exists from enforcing a statute that no longer exists. It appears the Board of Elections is too scared of the facts to actually have a hearing on the merits of the challenges."
Behrent stated that
"nations of laws have government bodies whose authority is defined by statute and who obey the law and appropriate judicial rulings."
"The Watauga County Board of Elections is under the administrative authority of the North Carolina State Board of Elections," Behrent said in a statement. "The challenge hearings originally scheduled for Friday were not canceled on the authority of the county board chair, but as a result of explicit instructions from the state executive director. As the director’s letter — which was circulated to the challenger as well as to the public — makes clear, the 26 voter challenges 'violated' an injunction by a federal court and she instructed the county chair to 'refrain from proceeding to a hearing on these challenges.'"
Behrent said it would be "imprudent" to place the Watauga BOE in legal jeopardy
"at a time when it is on the verge of wrapping up a complicated election process."
"In making this decision, I held extensive individual discussions with each of the four board members (of both parties), as well as the county elections director and the county attorney," Behrent said. "They may not all agree with the decision (though a majority did), but they were all informed and listened to. I fully respect the right of individual citizens to disagree with decisions made by federal judges and the state board of elections, but it is unreasonable to expect a single county board to overturn their decisions. Doing so at a time when the public wants transparent elections and a predictable electoral process would be needlessly reckless."
The following are four local races that are extremely close.
Republican Todd Castle leads Democrat Angela Laws King by 31 votes in the Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1 race. Incumbent Democrat Billy Kennedy is trailing Republican Braxton Eggers by six votes in the Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 3 race.. Incumbent Democrat Larry Turnbow is leading Republican Melissa Goins Tausche by 297 votes in the Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 4 race, according to the unofficial results.
The race for Clerk of Superior Court has Republican Charles Haynes leading Democrat Holly Fehl by 30 votes, according to the unofficial results.
If a race is within 1 percentage point, the candidate can request a recount. It is not an automatic recount.
For other Watauga County races that are separated by a wider margin, the three Watauga County Board of Education incumbents all have leads, according to the unofficial results. Gary Childers had the most votes with 12,327. Jay Fenwick is second with 9,725 votes and Marshall Ashcraft rounds out the three with 9,170 votes. The top three candidates are elected to the board.
For the challengers, unofficial results show Chad Cole had the fourth most votes with 8,261; Jennie Hanifan fifth with 7,724 and Dustin Cole Kerley sixth with 7,206 votes.
For the race for sheriff, unofficial results show incumbent Democrat Sheriff Len Hagaman leading Republican David Searcy — 12,743 to 9,862.
Unofficial results for the race for Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor show Billy Moretz with the most votes at 12,047 and Chris Hughes second with 9,285. Community members could vote for two. J. Ballard Reynolds received the least amount of votes with 6,847.
Results will be official after the county canvass. A recount can be requested by the candidate if the race is less than 1% in difference, but is not automatic. The request must be received by the BOE by 5 p.m. on the first business day after the county canvass.
