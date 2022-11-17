Hand recount of provisional

Board members Michael Behrent, James Hill, Eric Eller, Matt Walpole and Marv Williamsen hand count the provisional ballots that were placed in the machine to make sure they had the correct number at the Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Elections will meet at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, to conduct the county canvass and finalize the 2022 election results. 

After the call to order, pledge and approval of minutes for their last meeting, the board will first conduct an incorrect ballot style challenge hearing. 

