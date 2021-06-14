BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Elections will discuss the future of the North Fork Precinct and the Wilson Ridge Road construction project’s impact on voters in the New River III precinct at its July 13 meeting.
The public is encouraged to speak at the meeting or to submit comments for the board’s review.
During the last several years the requirement of finding registered voters from the North Fork Precinct to serve as election judges in order to be in compliance with North Carolina statutes has proven to be untenable, according to the board. Options to address this issue will be the focus of the discussion.
Construction on the 1.9 mile section of road from the intersection of U.S. 421 and Bamboo Road to Bamboo and Wilson Ridge Road and Wilson Ridge to Deerfield Road — which splits the New River III precinct in half — will begin in 2020-2021. The concern of congestion and traffic delay’s impact on accessibility to the polling place located at the National Guard Armory will be the focus of the discussion, according to the the board.
The Board of Elections will meet July 13 at 5 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Board Room, located in the County Administration Building at 814 W. King St,, in Boone. Those wishing to speak at the meeting will sign up when they arrive. Comments for the board may be mailed to PO Box 528, Boone, NC 28607, or emailed to matthew.snyder@watgov.org. The Board of Elections can be reached at (828) 265-8061.
