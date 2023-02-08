BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Elections will meet on Feb. 14 to discuss the impact the Wilson Ridge Road construction project will have on the New River 3 Precinct during the 2024 presidential election.

According the the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the project is currently in the right-of-way phase, meaning they are working on a few right-of-way revisions for driveway changes and finalizing the roadway recommendations for the rock cuts/walls at the quarry.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.