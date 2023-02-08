BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Elections will meet on Feb. 14 to discuss the impact the Wilson Ridge Road construction project will have on the New River 3 Precinct during the 2024 presidential election.
According the the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the project is currently in the right-of-way phase, meaning they are working on a few right-of-way revisions for driveway changes and finalizing the roadway recommendations for the rock cuts/walls at the quarry.
“Right-of-way acquisition will begin at the quarry once the roadway recommendations are approved. Many other property owners have already been contacted,” said NCDOT Communications Specialist Jonathan Rand. “The utility relocation is expected to be complete on schedule.”
The current schedule shows the NCDOT will begin receiving bids prior to awarding a construction contract for any portion of a project in summer of 2024.
The project includes widening Wilson Ridge Road and Bamboo Road; reducing the sharpness of the curves on Wilson Ridge Road between Ridge Crest Road and Bamboo Road; and adding roundabouts at the Wilson Ridge Road/Deerfield Road, Wilson Ridge Road/Bamboo Road and Bamboo Road/Brook Hollow Road intersections.
Those that are interested in making comments at the Board of Elections meeting can sign up at the meeting to speak in person or they can join the meeting via Zoom to make comments. In-person comments will be heard first. Those wishing to speak via Zoom should email matthew.snyder@watgov.org by 5 p.m. Feb. 13.
The Zoom link can be found at tinyurl.com/m62y3s25. The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. in the County Administration Building, located at 814 West King Street, Boone. This meeting is open to the public.
