Elections machine test

Kim Chasteen and Barbara Krouse go over a checklist for a voting machine as John Hill looks on to answer any questions.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Elections conducted bipartisan tests on voting machines that will be used during the General Election.

Specifically, a bipartisan team tested ballot tabulators, election coding, memory storage devices, backup batteries and ballot printing on Thursday, Sept. 15. The tests occur before every election in all 100 counties. The teams were made up of Republicans and Democrats from Watauga County. Director of Elections Matt Snyder and Board of Elections Program Assistant John Hill were also on hand during the testing.

Elections machine test

Janice Tolbert and Taz Kim go over a checklist for the voting machine to make sure everything is working correctly.
Elections machine test

Leta Councill and Mary Irish go over a voting machine as Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder looks on.

