Board members Eric Eller, James Hill,  Michael Behrent, Marv Williamsen andMatt Walpole along with Matt Snyder and the Board attorney talk about the protest that was filed. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Elections made the 2022 General Election results official for Watauga County after dismissing a protest filed by a candidate over provisional ballots. 

The protest was dismissed without prejudice in a 5-0 vote after the board found it lacked probable cause. 

