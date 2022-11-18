BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Elections made the 2022 General Election results official for Watauga County after dismissing a protest filed by a candidate over provisional ballots.
The protest was dismissed without prejudice in a 5-0 vote after the board found it lacked probable cause.
The board also rejected amending the meeting agenda to hold a hearing over a challenge against 26 absentee ballots in a 3-2 vote along party lines.
After the protest was dismissed, Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder went over the canvass report and thanked voters, poll workers, candidates, board members and BOE staff. With no questions from the board, all five members of the Watauga County Board of Elections signed documents certifying the results.
Board Denies Challenge Hearing, Dismisses Protest over Provisional Ballots
The Watauga County Board of Elections denied a hearing over 26 absentee ballots in a 3-2 party line vote during their lengthy Friday meeting.
The challenge was filed by Nathan Miller and dealt with a group of same-day voter registrants from the 2022 General Election.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections sent a letter to BOE Chair Michael Behrent stating that due to a "permanent injunction" issued by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, NCSBOE Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell was "therefore obligated under the terms of the injunction to inform you that the county board should refrain from proceeding to a hearing on these challenges."
The injunction dealt with N.C. State Conf. of NAACP v. Bipartisan Bd. of Elections & Ethics Enf't, from 2018. According to Bell, forbids the use of the challenge statutes (Article 8 of Chapter 163) to challenge the eligibility of a voter after 90 days prior to a federal election, when the challenge lacks “an individualized inquiry as to the circumstances of each voter.”
The injunction, according to Bell, also "bars the use of the challenge statutes to challenge the eligibility of a voter based on the argument that the voter has moved out of the jurisdiction. Id."
It also prohibits “holding hearings or taking any other action(s) to process challenges filed under those provisions in the circumstances identified above," according to Bell.
Board member Eric Eller made a motion to amend the meeting agenda to include holding a hearing about the 26 absentee ballots. He said the board should hear the challenge for a multitude of reasons.
Eller said that it is not possible to file a challenge 90 days prior to an election if the voter does not register until One Stop Early Voting. Eller said that if they did not hear the challenge, they would be "creating a class of voters" that have their registration "immune from scrutiny."
"If we don't give a challenge hearing, we are violating their rights and we are treating one set of voters in this county differently — from a legal standpoint," Eller said. "We don't have the authority to do that."
Behrent responded to Eller and outlined the reasons — which were in the letter from the State Board — why they could not hear the challenge. He also said that this Bell is above their board when it comes to the elections and it was what she was telling them to do so they should follow that.
He also questioned that if they held the hearing, what would happen if they were sanctioned by the executive director for holding a hearing she told them not to? Or what would happen if voters sued the board because "we clearly violated a federal injunction" that the board was instructed to follow by the state?
After hearing from other board members, the board voted 3-2 to deny the agenda amendment and therefore deny the challenge hearing.
"It is unfortunate that the Board of Elections failed to hear the absentee ballot challenges," Miller said in a statement. "They have denied these individuals their due process to have their challenges heard. We look forward to the Watauga County Superior Court righting this wrong and further ensuring the integrity of our elections.”
The board next heard a ballot challenge related to a voter who received the wrong ballot and used it to vote. Watauga County had two ballots this election cycle due to part of the county being in the NC House of Representatives District 87. The voter was asked to come back and vote a provisional ballot with the correct style, but never did.
The board therefore voted unanimously to challenge that one vote for the House of Representatives race and have Snyder go in and remove the one vote from the NC House of Representatives District 93 — the one race the voter could not vote in due to living in the Blue Ridge Precinct — and add an undervote to the total, meaning the voter just did not vote in that race at all.
After a brief recess for Snyder to go make that change, the board discussed and amended the agenda to include an election protest that was received.
The protest was submitted by Angela Laws King who was also a candidate in the Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1 race. The protest was addressed "to the failure of the Watauga County Board of Elections to approve one or more provisional ballots cast by qualified voters. The approval and counting of these ballots will affect the vote totals in all Watauga County races but could affect the outcome of the races for clerk of court and county commissioner in district 1 and 3."
In the protest document under "factual basis and legal argument," King wrote that "I am informed or believe that one or more voters who attempted to 'same day' register at one stop voting sites and who therefore cast provisional ballots have been denied approval of their provisional ballots improperly. Specifically, one or more voters who provided the Watauga County Board of Elections office with documentation support their residence in Watauga County have been improperly denied approval of their provisional ballots in their attempt to cure such ballots."
After the BOE recessed multiple times so the board attorney could get clarification from the state over procedure and so that candidates from the named races could be present, the board discussed the protest.
All the board members agreed that they did not see probable cause in the protest documents for them to hold a full hearing. After discussion in which the board members felt the protest was vague and did not show evidence of probable cause, the board voted unanimously to dismiss the election protest without prejudice.
King has not responded to a request for comment as of publication.
Results
With multiple close races — one within six votes — a recount is not out of the question. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to request a recount and Snyder said BOE staff is looking at Monday, Nov. 28 as the date for the recount if one is requested.
Snyder said candidates or their campaign representatives have inquired about the procedure for a recount so far, but as of 4 p.m. Friday, no one has submitted a recount request.
As the official results stand now, Democrats will hold a narrow lead on the Watauga County Board of Commissioners with the election of two Republicans to the board. The Democrats previously held a 5-0 majority.
A swearing in ceremony for new commissioners will take place on Monday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Republican Charles Haynes, who was appointed to the Clerk of Superior Court position early this year, was also formally elected in a narrow win.
Incumbent Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman was reelected to another term in a nearly 13% margin of victory.
All three incumbents for the Watauga County Board of Education won reelection with the closest challenge coming within approximately 900 votes.
The following are the official results for races Watauga County.
Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1
Todd Castle (R): 11,277 (50.07%)
Angela Laws King (D): 11,246 (49.93%)
Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 2
Braxton Eggers (R): 11,320 (50.01%)
Billy Kennedy (D): 11,314 (49.99%)
Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 4
Larry Turnbow (D): 11,148 (50.68%)
Melissa Goins Tausche: 10,851 (49.32%)
Watauga County County Clerk of Superior Court
Charles M. Haynes (R): 11,224 (50.07%)
Holly Fehl (D): 11,194 (49.93%)
Watauga County Sheriff
Len (L.D.) Hagaman, Jr. (D): 12,743 (56.37%)
David B. Searcy (R): 9,862 (43.63%)
Watauga County Board of Education (nonpartisan)
Top three elected
Gary L. Childers: 12,327 (22.59%)
Jay Fenwick: 9,725 (17.82%)
Marshall Ashcraft: 9,170 (16.80%)
Chad Cole: 8,261 (15.14%)
Jennie Hanifan: 7,724 (14.15%)
Dustin Cole Kerley: 7,206 (13.20%)
Write-in (Miscellaneous): 164 (0.30%)
Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (nonpartisan)
Top two are elected
Billy Moretz: 12,047 (42.43%)
Chris Hughes: 9,285 (32,70%)
J. Ballard Reynolds: 6,847 (24.11%)
Write-in (Miscellaneous): 216 (0.76%)
NC House of Representatives District 93
Ben Massey (D): 10,597 (52.67%)
Ray Pickett (R): 9,686 (47.75%)
NC House of Representatives District 87 (Blue Ridge Precinct only)
Destin Hall (R): 1,228 (54.67%)
Barbara Kirby (D): 1,018 (45.33%)
NC State Senate District 47 (Watauga only, uncontested)
Ralph Hise (R): 12,954 (100%)
U.S House of representatives District 5 (Watauga Only)
Kyle Parrish (D): 11,893 (52.31%)
Virginia Foxx (R): 10,841 (47.69%)
U.S. Senate (Watauga Only, top two candidates)
Cheri Beasley (D): 11,677 (51.25%)
Ted Budd (R): 10,455 (45.88%)
This is a developing story and will be updated.
