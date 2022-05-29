County Canvass

Matt Snyder (left) speaks to the board as they review the county canvass documents. Also pictured: Michael Behrent, James Hill and Eric Eller. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Elections certified the county primary election results during the county canvass on May 27.

Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder said a county canvass begins the day after Election Day. 

"We upload all electronic, digital records from the laptops that we use to process folks voting on Election Day," Snyder said. "(We) load those into the system and then we can start to see are there any discrepancies from the computer records versus the voter tabulation data and try to figure out what those are and (if it was) just an issue they ran into on that computer or do we need to look further and see if we have the right voters matched with the right record."

Snyder said there were no discrepancies for the May 17 primary. 

The board also conducts provisional ballot research during the county canvass to determine eligibility for any provisional ballot that was submitted. 

For the May 17 primary, the board approved 102 provisional ballots and did not approve seven. Five were removed as there was no record of registration and two were previously removed, according to Snyder.  

The following are the final results for the 2022 primary. Results are reported by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. 

(Nonpartisan) Watauga County Board of Education

Gary Childers: 4,881 

Jay Fenwick: 3,807

Marshall Ashcraft: 3,661

Chad Cole: 2,730

Dustin Cole Kerley: 2,075

Jennie Hanifan: 2,064

Ron Cutlip: 1,981

The top six vote-getters for the Board of Education will be on the ballot during the November General Election. 

(Democrat) Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 01 

Angela Laws King: 1,665

Carrington Pertalion: 1,546 

(Republican) NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 01

Matt Rupp: 11,230

Tom McMurray: 3,924

(Republican) NC State Senate District 47 

Ralph Hise: 13,163

Deanna Ballard: 12,801

(Republican) US House of Representatives

Virginia Foxx: 61,680

Michael Ackerman: 18,868

(Republican) NC Supreme Court Association Justice Seat 05

Trey C. Allen: 385,104

April C. Wood: 252,488

Victoria E. Prince: 57,663

(Republican) NC Court of Appeals Judge Sear 09

Donna Stroud: 400,090

Beth Freshwater Smith: 274,851

(Republican) NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Michael J. Stading: 469,393

Charlton L. Allen: 194,006

(Democrat) US Senate (top 3) 

Cheri Beasley: 501,755

James L. Carr, Jr.: 21,903

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond: 21,004

(Republican) US Senate (top 3) 

Ted Budd: 448,095

Pat McCrory: 188,121

Mark Walker: 70,485

"Every election we treat the same way regardless of whether it's a primary in the midterm or a presidential election," Snyder said. "Our preparation process, our canvas process is always the same. We're lucky to have folks that really care about doing a good job. What I'm so impressed with is that all these folks that serve as election officials really want to do it the right way. They're not looking to see their favorite candidate wins. They just want to make sure they do it right."

Snyder said the General Election ballot would be finalized before Sept. 9. More information on the 2022 elections can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/app_pages/dept/boe/home.aspx

