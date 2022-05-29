WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Elections certified the county primary election results during the county canvass on May 27.
Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder said a county canvass begins the day after Election Day.
"We upload all electronic, digital records from the laptops that we use to process folks voting on Election Day," Snyder said. "(We) load those into the system and then we can start to see are there any discrepancies from the computer records versus the voter tabulation data and try to figure out what those are and (if it was) just an issue they ran into on that computer or do we need to look further and see if we have the right voters matched with the right record."
Snyder said there were no discrepancies for the May 17 primary.
The board also conducts provisional ballot research during the county canvass to determine eligibility for any provisional ballot that was submitted.
For the May 17 primary, the board approved 102 provisional ballots and did not approve seven. Five were removed as there was no record of registration and two were previously removed, according to Snyder.
The following are the final results for the 2022 primary. Results are reported by the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
(Nonpartisan) Watauga County Board of Education
Gary Childers: 4,881
Jay Fenwick: 3,807
Marshall Ashcraft: 3,661
Chad Cole: 2,730
Dustin Cole Kerley: 2,075
Jennie Hanifan: 2,064
Ron Cutlip: 1,981
The top six vote-getters for the Board of Education will be on the ballot during the November General Election.
(Democrat) Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 01
Angela Laws King: 1,665
Carrington Pertalion: 1,546
(Republican) NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 01
Matt Rupp: 11,230
Tom McMurray: 3,924
(Republican) NC State Senate District 47
Ralph Hise: 13,163
Deanna Ballard: 12,801
(Republican) US House of Representatives
Virginia Foxx: 61,680
Michael Ackerman: 18,868
(Republican) NC Supreme Court Association Justice Seat 05
Trey C. Allen: 385,104
April C. Wood: 252,488
Victoria E. Prince: 57,663
(Republican) NC Court of Appeals Judge Sear 09
Donna Stroud: 400,090
Beth Freshwater Smith: 274,851
(Republican) NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Michael J. Stading: 469,393
Charlton L. Allen: 194,006
(Democrat) US Senate (top 3)
Cheri Beasley: 501,755
James L. Carr, Jr.: 21,903
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond: 21,004
(Republican) US Senate (top 3)
Ted Budd: 448,095
Pat McCrory: 188,121
Mark Walker: 70,485
"Every election we treat the same way regardless of whether it's a primary in the midterm or a presidential election," Snyder said. "Our preparation process, our canvas process is always the same. We're lucky to have folks that really care about doing a good job. What I'm so impressed with is that all these folks that serve as election officials really want to do it the right way. They're not looking to see their favorite candidate wins. They just want to make sure they do it right."
Snyder said the General Election ballot would be finalized before Sept. 9. More information on the 2022 elections can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/app_pages/dept/boe/home.aspx.
