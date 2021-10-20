Board of elections

Watauga County Board of Election's members, Marv Williamsen and Matt Walpole, and administrative assistant, Donna Houck, process two absentee ballots. 

 Photo by Makaelah Walters

BOONE — Watauga County Board of Elections approved two absentee ballots at a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The board began meeting weekly, starting on Oct. 12, per a North Carolina statute that requires absentee board meetings to begin the fifth Tuesday before an election, the board’s director, Matthew Snyder said. One stop early voting for Watauga County’s municipal elections began on Oct. 14.

After moving to approve the two mail-in ballots, board member Mat Walpole moved to approve 102 ballots from Boone’s two in-person polling locations — 51 ballots from the Watauga County Administration Building and 51 ballots from Plemmons Student Union on App State’s campus.

The board will next meet on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. and on Nov. 1, the day before Election Day.

