BOONE — Watauga County Board of Elections approved two absentee ballots at a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The board began meeting weekly, starting on Oct. 12, per a North Carolina statute that requires absentee board meetings to begin the fifth Tuesday before an election, the board’s director, Matthew Snyder said. One stop early voting for Watauga County’s municipal elections began on Oct. 14.
After moving to approve the two mail-in ballots, board member Mat Walpole moved to approve 102 ballots from Boone’s two in-person polling locations — 51 ballots from the Watauga County Administration Building and 51 ballots from Plemmons Student Union on App State’s campus.
The board will next meet on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. and on Nov. 1, the day before Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.