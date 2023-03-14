BOONE — Members of the Watauga County Board of Education gave updates on the search for a new superintendent and also heard a presentation on Watauga High School’s CTE program at the March 13 meeting.
The first part of the meeting saw Superintendent Scott Elliott recognize the WCS social work team for National School Social Work Week, which was March 6-10. He also recognized the WCS central office team, and commended Watauga High School for a strong start to the spring sports season.
Following the superintendent report, WHS student representatives Mia Shanely and Ellary Smith shared recent happenings from the high school. Shanely thanked WHS librarian Dana Lowery for the coordination and success of MountainCon, a free ComicCon event that was held at WHS on Saturday, March 11.
Shanely and Smith also shared that eighth grade students in the Watauga GEARUP program had visited WHS spring musical rehearsals, “hoping that the visits will spark interest in the theater department and expose students to a form of art that might be new to them.”
The board then shared an update on the search for a new superintendent. The board received 17 applications for the position, and“finalists will be chosen by April 27.
Director of Middle Grades Education Meredith Jones then recognized the WCS Spelling Bee winner, Keith Tu who is an eighth grader at Parkway School. Tu went 10 rounds in the spelling bee and won with the word “communion.”
Jones also recognized Sarah Holt, a fourth grade teacher at Blowing Rock School. Holt was nominated and recognized at the state level for outstanding work as a mathematics teacher.
After that, WHS Principal Chris Blanton was announced as the next assistant superintendent, and gave a brief comment.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the time I spent at (Watauga High School),” Blanton said. “I also couldn’t be more excited to start this new role.”
Following Blanton’s comments, the board gave an update to the construction of the new Valle Crucis Elementary School. Meetings are currently held monthly between WCS staff, the contractors and architects regarding design decisions. Foundational construction is currently underway, and Elliott said vertical construction will be visible by summer.
Tierra Stark, career and technical education director for WCS, then gave a presentation on the current state of the CTE programs at WHS.
The CTE offerings at Watauga continue to expand, and Stark said the equipment offered to CTE students is on par with the offerings at Appalachian State University.
Stark also reported that due to recent additional state funding, CTE students can now take their credential exams for free, including necessary travel fees.
Last year, 498 students received CTE credentials, and those numbers are expected to grow next year with the additional funding.
The next board of education meeting will take place on April 18 at the Margaret E. Gragg Education Center on Pioneer Trail.
