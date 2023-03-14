BOONE — Members of the Watauga County Board of Education gave updates on the search for a new superintendent and also heard a presentation on Watauga High School’s CTE program at the March 13 meeting.

The first part of the meeting saw Superintendent Scott Elliott recognize the WCS social work team for National School Social Work Week, which was March 6-10. He also recognized the WCS central office team, and commended Watauga High School for a strong start to the spring sports season.

Keith Tu

Director of Secondary Education Meredith Jones recognized Keith Tu, the district spelling bee winner.
Sarah Holt

Jones also recognized Sarah Holt for winning the NCCTM Outstanding Elementary Teacher recognition.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.