BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education announced it has narrowed the list of superintendent finalists to four candidates during the May 8 regular meeting.
Board Chair Gary Childers said the BOE interviewed the four final candidates the previous Friday and Saturday.
“We’re extremely excited to report that we have really great candidates,” Childers said.
Childers said the public would be informed of the new superintendent pick at a later date.
After Childers gave his update, WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott gave his report and talked about Teacher’s Appreciation Week, which the school system is celebrating this week and last week.
“I can’t say enough about my appreciation for all of the educators in Watauga County Schools,” Elliott said. “We paint with a wide brush about what it means to be a teacher and to me, it’s all the folks who have such a positive influence on our students. Most especially, the classroom teacher and many others as well.”
He also thanked the Watauga Education Foundation for donating $600 to each school for Teacher Appreciation Week, which will be used to hold an end-of-year celebration or gifts.
Elliott also mentioned that May 10 was school nurse appreciation day. He said he was grateful for all of the school and that everyone should “thank them” for all they do.
As he moved on to the Valle Crucis School update, he said that contractors are working on foundation and excavation work. He said contractors should start pouring cement by the end of the week of May 17.
During the student report, Ellary Smith said five DECA club members traveled to Florida for a conference after they placed top three at a previous state competition.
Shanely mentioned that scholarship night will take place on May 17 at the high school auditorium and that a baccalaureate service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in the coming weeks and the capping ceremony, which will take place on May 23.
Shanely also talked about how students are involved in the new WHS principal search via a Google form survey where they were asked about what traits they hope to see in a new principal. Current WHS Principal Chris Blanton will become the new assistant superintendent after this school year.
The Pioneer Playmakers were then recognized for their “many accomplishments.”
Co-director Sarah Miller spoke to the board and talked about the many accomplishments the group has had. She also named each of the 16 members of the Playmakers and their individual awards, which are as follows:
- Abby Barr
- Caleb Chrisohon
- Ray Christian — Winner of Excellence in Acting award at NCTC Regional Festival
- Charlotte Cuthbert
- Brittany Daniel — Winner of Excellence in Student Design and Production, Sound Design
- Elias Evans — Winner of Excellence in Acting award at NCTC State Festival; Chosen for all-star cast at SETC
- Lauren Hawkins
- Samantha Lang
- Kami McGuire
- Francisco Miranda Aponte
- Alex Newmark — Winner of Excellence in Student Design and Production, Stage Management
- Sage Park — Winner of Excellence in Acting award at NCTC State Festival; chosen for all state cast at SETC
- Hannah Rabinowitz
- Emma Rasco — Winner of Excellence in Acting award at NCTC Regional Festival
- Lucy Walker
- Andrew Ward
Miller said it was also the 16th & 17th consecutive superior rating at NCTC Regionals and State, which goes back to fall 2011. They also earned the “Cast Your Vote” award for the 6th and 7th time in eight appearances at either regionals or state.
“Their peers chose them, which I think speaks to the quality of their work, not just as performers but as human beings, which is what it’s all about,” Miller said. “Many of these students are not going to go on and study theater, but they are going to go on to be human. So our job, along with my colleague and co-director Zachary Walker, we feel so powerfully is to prepare students to work in the real world they leave us.”
Miller also won two consecutive directing awards for her work on Our Place. The awards were excellence in directing at regionals and the C.C. Lipscomb Award.
“I just want to say personally to Sarah Miller — and Zachary Walker — how much I appreciate you during Teacher Appreciation Week no less, but these things don’t happen by accident,” Elliott said. “The excellence within our program rivals anything else that students do in our school system, and you deserve all the praise and recognition that you and your students could ever possibly get, so thank you. Thanks to the parents as well. Just like parents of any other club, team or sport, we know it takes whole families working together to make all of those things happen.”
Board member Jason Cornett also commented afterward that he wished he had pushed his son more to the Playmakers as he has found in college that “those are his people” as he is minoring in theater.
After the Pioneer Playmakers were recognized, student representative Shanely was recognized for her service on the board for the last two years.
Shanely was given a medal that she can wear at graduation.
Shanely thanked the board and said it had been one of the most amazing experiences that she has had and that she has learned “so many amazing lessons” about leadership and how to be patient from the board members.
“Thank you so much,” Shanely said.
The board unanimously approved the consent agenda. There was no public comment.
Gary Childers also recognized WCS Director of Communications Garrett Price for his nomination, and win, in the Education category for the Boone Chamber of Commerce’s 4 Under Forty Awards in early April at the start of the meeting.
The next BOE meeting is currently scheduled for June 19.
