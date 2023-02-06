WATAUGA— The Watauga County Board of Education met Thursday night for a special community meeting to gather feedback on the search for a new superintendent.
Board Chairman Gary Childers, Vice Chairman Steve Combs and board member Marshall Ashcraft led the meeting, which was in the Watauga High School media center.
Community members were encouraged “to share their thoughts on the school system’s strengths and challenges, as well as the ideal personal and professional characteristics of the next superintendent.”
Childers began the meeting by stating the board was looking for someone with integrity, a willingness to nurture relationships within the school system, and someone who could communicate effectively with the public. The board also noted those are all traits of current Superintendent Scott Elliott.
“What we’d really like to do is keep Dr. Elliott for another 10 years. He’s a remarkable individual,” Ashcraft said. “Don’t think we’ve failed if we can’t find someone as great as he is.”
The board also stated they are looking for an individual who has a strong understanding of the State Board of Education’s policies, as well as someone who wouldn’t be afraid to be directly involved with the schools.
Emily Rothrock, parent and educator, stated a strong desire to see someone in the superintendent position that would preserve the uniqueness of each individual K-8 school.
“Dr. Elliott doesn’t have a favorite school and he appreciates the different cultures of each school,” Rothrock said. “He didn’t try to make each school fit into a cookie cutter.”
Other community members, such as parent Kirstin Morgan, expressed a desire to see “accountability over punishment,” as well as a harsher stance toward bullying under a new superintendent.
Among Rothrock and Morgan were 15 other parents, teachers, and community members in attendance for the 30-minute-long meeting.
“The board takes this responsibility very seriously,” Childers said. “We really want personal feedback and to give people a chance to talk to board members about what they’d like to see in a school leader.”
The board of education will hold two more community feedback meetings. The next meeting will be held on Feb. 7 at Cove Creek School and again Feb. 14 at Parkway School. To provide online feedback to the board, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/JNHGH5Q.
