BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education voted 5-0 to make masks optional in Watauga County Schools effective Feb. 28.
The Feb. 22 special meeting was called after Gov. Roy Cooper called for local governments and schools to ease mask mandates in a Feb. 17 press conference.
Following the call to order and agenda discussion by Board Chair Gary Childers, Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott addressed the board with information and statistics about the counties current protocol and infection numbers.
"Looking at the CDC seven day case count, Watauga had a 45% decrease in cases over the last seven days," said Elliott. "With No. 1 being the worst, Watauga County is currently the 70th out of 100 counties."
Elliott shared that cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant are declining significantly and are in general "less dangerous" than earlier variants, stating that Omicron variant cases peaked locally in the third week of January.
Elliott also shared that masks are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but cloth masks are less effective against the Omicron variant and the risk-benefit of wearing a mask might support masking for those with significant health concerns or those who cannot be vaccinated, but likely does not support universal mask requirements.
In discussion surrounding WCS current functionality, Elliott stated that "there are currently no restrictions" on student actives, including field trips, athletics, and school visitors.
"School is operating as normal at this time, which we are grateful for," said Elliott. "We do have a plan for additional vaccine clinics to be hosted at our schools with AppHealthCare. Of course, it is only if that is something that a parent wants. There is no vaccine requirement or mandate in place and I don't recommend to make any decisions that are determined based on vaccine status."
Elliott shared that the school system will continue to sanitize at a more accelerated rate than prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are well-fitting masks and COVID-19 tests available to employees and students.
Following Elliott's update, Childers reminded present community members to refrain from commenting or interrupting the board's discussion before asking if any members were ready to make a motion.
Board Vice-Chair Steve Combs was the first non-chair member to speak on the board.
"Mr. Chairman, board members, just as I was saying last week, we've had so much information. All of you (community members) have texted us, wrote us, called us...," said Combs. "I'm ready to put my motion back on the floor that we end the mask mandate as of Feb. 28."
Board members Jason Cornett seconded this motion.
Board member Jay Fenwick shared his concern for families needing to consult with medical professionals about the change to their children's situations, citing that he would prefer the mandate to be lifted on March 7 if it was not for the passing of the Senate Bill 173, which the governor has yet to act on. He shared for this reason he would support the motion.
Following the reading of the full intent of the motion by Elliott, Childers led the board on a unanimous vote of 5-0 in favor of the motion to lift the mask mandate in Watauga County Schools effective Feb. 28.
At the Feb. 14 regular meeting of the board of education, the Watauga Democrat previously reported that board member Steve Combs made a motion to make masks optional starting on Feb. 21. Combs and Jason Cornett voted for that motion while Jay Fenwick, Marshall Ashcraft and Gary Childers voted against it. Because the vote to make masks optional failed, the then current policy requiring masks for students and staff at Watauga County Schools stays in place.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Feb. 10 updates to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit focusing on strategies that are most effective at this stage of the pandemic, like vaccines, boosters, testing and masking and no longer recommending individual contact tracing in K-12 schools.
Additionally, NCDHHS recommends students and staff no longer be required to stay home from school following a COVID-19 exposure, unless they have symptoms or test positive. Similar updates will be made to the ChildCareStrongNC Public Health Toolkit. Updates for both toolkits will go into effect Feb. 21.
On Monday, Feb. 21, WCS school nurses were no longer conducting large-scale contact tracing of close contacts. The school system will also no longer quarantine students or staff members after an exposure to a sick person.
For the week of Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, the school system reported 67 new student positive cases and eight new staff positive cases.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
