BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education will announce the new superintendent at a special called meeting on Monday, May 15.
The meeting was announce Friday evening and will start at 5 p.m.
The superintendent announcement is the third item on the agenda.
At the May 8 regular meeting, Chair Gary Childers announced that the board had interviews four final candidates.
“We’re extremely excited to report that we have really great candidates,” Childers said at the meeting.
Current WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott announced he would be retiring at the end of the school year in the December meeting. Elliott has served as superintendent for the last nine years after being selected for the position in 2014.
Elliott has set a tentative retirement date in September in order to give the Board of Education time to conduct a thorough search and allow for a transition between Elliott and the next superintendent. Childers said that the goal is to have a new person in place by July, but the board intends to be deliberate in finding the right person no matter how long it takes.
