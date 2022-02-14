BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education voted on Feb. 14 to continue keeping masks in place in the school system for now.
The board did discuss calling an emergency meeting to discuss the mask mandate if COVID-19 case metrics trended downward.
Board member Steve Combs made a motion to make masks optional starting on Feb. 21. Combs and Jason Cornett voted for that motion while Jay Fenwick, Marshall Ashcraft and Gary Childers voted against it. Because the vote to make masks optional failed, the current policy requiring masks for students and staff at Watauga County Schools stays in place.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Feb. 10 updates to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit focusing on strategies that are most effective at this stage of the pandemic, like vaccines, boosters, testing and masking and no longer recommending individual contact tracing in K-12 schools.
Additionally, NCDHHS recommends students and staff no longer be required to stay home from school following a COVID-19 exposure, unless they have symptoms or test positive. Similar updates will be made to the ChildCareStrongNC Public Health Toolkit. Updates for both toolkits will go into effect Feb. 21.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.