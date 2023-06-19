New staff

Newly appointed WHS Principal Scott Strickler, back right, is photographed with Tierra Stark, Phil Norman, Jana Dobbins, incoming Superintendent Leslie Alexander and Scott Elliott.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education has named Scott Strickler the new Principal of Watauga High School. During their regular meeting held Monday night, the board also approved the selection of three new administrators, who will join the district’s Central Services Team.

Strickler currently serves as the principal of Brevard High School in Transylvania County. He has served as a middle school assistant principal and as principal in three different schools at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. He was twice recognized as the Transylvania County School’s Principal of the Year. Strickler began his career as a middle school science and social studies teacher at Rosman Middle School in Transylvania County Schools under the leadership of current WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott who was the principal of the school at that time.

Scott Strickler

Scott Strickler speaks after being named the new Watauga High School principal. 

