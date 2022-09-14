WATAUGA — A Watauga County Board of Education member has been linked to the Oath Keepers organization after a membership database was leaked. 

Board member Jason Cornett told the Watauga Democrat he is not a current member of the Oath Keepers and was "not and was never an active member" of the organization.

Jason Cornett.jpeg

Jason Cornett 

rbirds
rbirds

Thanks for all the links so that readers can learn more about the Oath Keepers and other hate groups.

guest306
guest306

This is just ridiculous. I remember seeing this group in 2010 and it was not promoting what it is today. I'm sure everyone has joined a group on facebook and doesn't always keep up with it. Let's quit stirring the pot.

Commonsensevalues
Commonsensevalues

Wow! He must resign immediately! We cannot have a member of the Board of Elections overseeing our election.

thechaosaysmuuuu
thechaosaysmuuuu

He's on the Board of Education, not Elections. Still pretty depressing and disgusting, regardless. Considering the fact that he didn't even properly research the group before joining gives me pause as to his qualifications to serve on the Board of Education. That kind of lack of research before acting would net you a F in any classroom.

