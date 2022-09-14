WATAUGA — A Watauga County Board of Education member has been linked to the Oath Keepers organization after a membership database was leaked.
Board member Jason Cornett told the Watauga Democrat he is not a current member of the Oath Keepers and was "not and was never an active member" of the organization.
"After viewing the website in 2010, I 'joined' on the website and bought a sticker. I do not recall paying a membership but remember paying a small amount for the sticker," Cornett wrote in response to emailed questions. "I did not continue in any form of support monetarily or otherwise. I never attended any meetings or any activities and received no further communication from them."
In September 2021, Distributed Denial of Secrets published more than 38,000 names on the Oath Keepers' membership list.
The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism reviewed the data and reported three elected officials — including Cornett — nine law enforcement members, nine military members and one first responder were among 1,180 from North Carolina who were linked to the organization, according to the ADL.
Cornett said a friend who was previously in the military told him about the Oath Keepers while he was working in law enforcement. Cornett was previously a member of the App State Police Department. He has not been employed at App PD since 2020, according to the university.
"It was my understanding this organization was in support of the US Constitution, military, and law enforcement and was simply encouraging these folks to take their oaths to the country and Constitution seriously," Cornett said.
He stated he does not believe in the Oath Keepers' activities and ideals.
"I stand against violence and do not support this type of ideology. I love my country and do not stand for what this group has become involved with," Cornett said.
He stated he had forgotten about the group until he received an email from a news reporter — not one from the Watauga Democrat — on Sept. 8 asking if he wanted to comment on being on the list. He stated again that he was never an active member and had "no way of knowing 12 years ago that anything like this could or would happen."
"I didn’t communicate with them and never attended anything. If I could have foreseen what was going to happen, I would never have been associated with them in any way," Cornett said.
Cornett was elected to the Board of Education in 2014. His seat is not up for reelection in 2022.
More information on the Oath Keepers
For further information concerning the Oath Keepers, readers can visit the following links:
Department of Justice
www.justice.gov/opa/pr/leader-north-carolina-chapter-oath-keepers-pleads-guilty-seditious-conspiracy-and-obstruction
www.justice.gov/opa/pr/leader-oath-keepers-and-10-other-individuals-indicted-federal-court-seditious-conspiracy-and
www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/member-oath-keepers-indicted-conspiracy-and-other-offenses-related-us-capitol-breach
Center For Strategic and International Studies
Anti-Defamation League
Southern Poverty Law Center
Oath Keepers
This story was updated to include that Cornett is not up for reelection in 2022.
Thanks for all the links so that readers can learn more about the Oath Keepers and other hate groups.
This is just ridiculous. I remember seeing this group in 2010 and it was not promoting what it is today. I'm sure everyone has joined a group on facebook and doesn't always keep up with it. Let's quit stirring the pot.
Wow! He must resign immediately! We cannot have a member of the Board of Elections overseeing our election.
He's on the Board of Education, not Elections. Still pretty depressing and disgusting, regardless. Considering the fact that he didn't even properly research the group before joining gives me pause as to his qualifications to serve on the Board of Education. That kind of lack of research before acting would net you a F in any classroom.
