WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Education heard public comment and district assessment reports at the Oct. 10 meeting.
Superintendent Scott Elliott informed the board and community members in attendance about the annual flu shot clinic that will also have an optional recently approved COVID-19 booster. The clinics are available to employees and students with parental consent for those who sign up. Elliott said at the time of the Oct. 10 meeting, 357 individuals had signed up for at least one shot through the program.
Director of Instructional Support Services Betsy Furr presented a district needs assessment during the curriculum update to the board.
Furr said that since 2019, schools in the district have each been prioritizing three research based effective practices from the NC DPI's NCStar program.
The District Leader Plan requires leadership to gather all relevant information which Furr says includes "known knowns," "known unknowns," "unknown knowns" and "unknown unknowns." This plan is to insure that all level of leadership is aware and engaging with the same goals as teachers and students in their supporting roles.
Assessment rubrics were given to the board to provide feedback for the leadership capacity component for strategic planning and distributed leadership, which was completed by other members of district leadership.
During the public comment period, Jennie Hanifan addressed the board with her concerns about the rules relating to community input and teaching material throughout the district. Hanifan said the "rules limiting public comment are unjustified, intimidating" and that questions are not answered. She said the board should be more "transparent" when speaking with the community.
According to the Board of Education, each public will receive three minutes to present comments.
"If a speaker is unable to present all of his or her information within the specified time limit, the speaker may provide the board with the additional information in written form," according to the board. "Speakers should understand that public comment is not a time for asking questions or receiving feedback from board members. Board members will not respond to individuals who address the board except to request clarification of points made by the presenter."
"Except in cases of emergency, information received during presentations will not be acted upon at the time it is received," according to the board.
Hanifan said that she is also concerned about the teaching of "highly controversial and political" concepts such as Critical Race Theory and Social Emotional Learning.
"I have also spoken with many parents, students and teachers who fear retribution or punishment if they speak up against the injustices occurring within the Watauga classrooms. I’ve often been told, ‘We just keep our heads down and try to make it through, because if we say something it affects my family, my child, my job, etc.’ In our opinion there are real issues that need community discussion, debate, and input during these limited meetings, and some form of response from you to the questions raised," Hanifan said. "You have a $40,000 yearly subscription to age-inappropriate sexual materials that distract the students and distract from the teacher’s prime responsibility to teach children how to think, not what to think. In my opinion, the Board should function as the leaders and gatekeepers to assure that the instructional materials used are appropriate and safe."
Hanifan continued to say that Critical Race Theory "introduces a dynamic that promotes and highlights existing difference." She mentioned an incident of an assault of a high school student was an example of this and that the "community at large needs to be put at ease" regarding violent incidents and how the board will prevent them in the future.
Superintendent Scott Elliott began to interject regarding the board's rule that "speakers will refrain from expressing complaints about specific employees and students in open session." Hanifan, who running for a seat on the board, said that she would continue to speak as she did not use the student's name.
"Issues involving individual personnel or student matters are confidential and, therefore, are not appropriate for the public comment session," according to the board of education.
Following public comment, the board approved the consent agenda which included field trip requests, a declaration of surplus, a budget amendment and a personnel report.
