WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Education heard audit and technology reports at the Nov. 21 meeting.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott informed the board and community members in attendance that 2,917 full meals were served during the traditional Thanksgiving lunch offered to students, staff and caretakers of kindergarteners. Elliott said the accomplishment is in part due to the leadership of Director of School Nutrition Monica Bolick.
Following Elliott's report, student representatives Mia Shanely and Ellary Smith shared information about recent and upcoming events in the school system. Smith said several winter sports have "exceptional numbers" on their roster this year, including 50 students signing up for the swim team.
Smith said the Pioneer Playmakers, an advanced theater ensemble, won both regional and state competitions in addition to several students winning individuals awards and scholarship offers. Sarah Miller was recognized as Outstanding Director at both competitions. The Playmakers will compete in a competition in Lexington, Kentucky in March as one of two North Carolina schools that qualified.
The board then approved the consent agenda, including the hiring of Director of Maintenance Eric Bolick and a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the addition of three school resource officers.
With the approval of three new resource officers, all schools in Watauga County will have a full-time resource officer, Elliott said. Elliott also congratulated Bolick on his new position, recognizing his contribution to the school system in the various roles he has held over his years of employment.
No public comments were made following the approval of the consent agenda. Director of Finance Ly Marze introduced Anderson Smith & Wike Partner and Accountant Shannon Dennison to present the 2021-2022 audit report.
Dennison said in her findings that the independent auditors report had an unmodified opinion, meaning financial statements are fairly presented. Internal, federal money, and state funds reports were also found to be used and filed correctly, giving the school board a positive audit overall.
Director of Technology Alison Schleede gave a yearly technology update to the board and focused on issue of need upgrades and safety.
Schleede said conversations revolving around what technology is needed for teachers and students currently include Chromebooks that are coming to thier "end of life" and comparing projectors to interactive flat panels. Schleede said the school system has moved away from using iPads and tablets, many students with disabilities and special needs benefit from them so the technology will continue to be provided on a case-by-case basis.
A program called Gaggle is used to monitor potentially dangerous activity on school-issued computers being used "anywhere in the world" and mobile devices when using school internet networks, Schleede said. Gaggle analyzes the content on files and emails and contacts school officials regarding situations that imply dangerous activity. For the 2022-2023 academic year, 136 incidents were detected, six of which required immediate attention.
In the Valle Crucis School update, Elliott said the private groundbreaking ceremony on the new property will take place on Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.
The next regular Board of Education meeting will take place on Dec. 12 at the Margaret E. Gragg Education Center on Pioneer Trail.
