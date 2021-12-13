BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education voted on Dec. 13 to change its mask policy related to after school athletic events.
The board amended its policy to reflect that masks will be optional for everyone at after school athletic events including coaches, staff and spectators.
The board passed the amendment unanimously.
One of the reasons board members thought to make this amendment was that those going to after school athletic events were not required to unlike those who have to attend class on a daily basis.
The full mask policy — which requires masking in school for students and staff — is still in place.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
