BOONE — Due to rising costs, the Watauga County Board of Education voted to increase the school breakfast and lunch price for the 2022-23 school year.
Lunch will increase from $2.65 to $3 for grades pre-K through eighth grade and will increase from $2.85 to $3.25 at the high school. Breakfasts will increase from $1.50 to $1.75 from pre-K through 12th grade.
Of the more than 100 estimates the school system received from providers, prices increased an average of about 13% compared to previous years.
“In looking at trying to estimate an increase that we thought would be both manageable — have the least impact on families — but at least give us the best chance of breaking event, we came up with a 13% increase for meals,” Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott told the board at the June 30 meeting.
Non-student meals will increase from $4 to $5.
The increase comes as meal waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture end for the 2022-23 school year. The waivers allowed students to have school meals for free. The federal government did not extend the free meals for the 2022-23 school year.
One of the rationales listed in the board packet was the increases in the prices the school system has seen from their providers — from their bids at the beginning of the school year compared to the actual cost. Examples included:
- A bid for cheese pizza for the 2021/22 school year at $0.36 per slice with an actual cost of $0.51 per slice.
- A bid for a chicken filet for the 2021/22 school year at $0.68 per filet with an actual cost of $1.05 per filet.
- A bid for a salad tray for the 2021/22 school year at $0.19 per container with an actual cost of $0.48 per container.
The 13% increase will potentially minimize any increase for the following school year, according to the board packet. The increase passed unanimously.
The board also talked extensively about school safety. Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman was in attendance along with Capt. Preston Russell and School Resource Officer Seth Morrison.
The majority of the discussion took place in closed session due to security, but the board did discuss some topics during the open session.
“What we're doing at the school system has been an ongoing thing. We haven't stopped,” Hagaman said. “We look like ducks on the surface but we're paddling underneath.”
He told the board that anytime they need the sheriff’s office, they’ll be there.
One of the topics the board discussed were the Four Phases of Crisis Planning from the Center for Safer Schools. The four phases include mitigation, preparation, responding and recovering.
They also talked about different types of possible school disruption and threats that can include everything from student altercations and natural disasters to unauthorized visitors and critical incidents like an active shooter situation.
“I can't think of a scenario that we've had in this county since I've been here that hasn’t been responded to quickly and appropriately,” said Chris Blanton, Watauga High School principal who was also at the meeting. “Almost every time, we've had multiple officers. The sheriff has been there every single time. The superintendent’s been there. Some board members have been there. I guess from a school administrator, it's comforting to know that if you've got a problem, people are coming and they’re coming quickly and they’re going to do whatever they can to take care of the problem.”
The board also heard about different technology and facility maintenance considerations the school system takes into account for safety.
For technology safety, Elliott told the board about a program they have on their network that will filter for keywords and phrases across its network that could deal with threats of self harm or violence. According to Elliott, it doesn't actively monitor anyone and doesn't activate a camera.
The program uses the keywords and phrases to alert the program monitors who will then categorize the alerts by level of concern, which could result in an email to the principal or a phone call and email in the middle of the night to make sure someone is responding.
Elliott said many times it’s a false alarm.
“But sometimes they are real serious issues, and I believe that we've prevented death from the use of the program,” Elliott said.
Elliott also talked about landscaping as a factor of safety and door maintenance. Elliott said that every exterior door was recently checked on every building to ensure it latched properly and was secure. Elliott said the school system elevated work orders for some doors that were not.
After about an hour of discussion in the open session, the board convened in closed session to continue talking about school safety as well as a personnel matter.
The personnel matter in question was renewing Elliott’s contract to four years, which is the most allowed by state law.
“I appreciate the trust the board of education has placed in me,” Elliott said. “A full four year contract gives me the confidence to continue serving the board and our school community. I am grateful that my family and I can remain here in a community we love so dearly.”
The Watauga County Board of Education will next meet on July 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.