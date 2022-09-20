WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Education approved a budget resolution for the 2022-23 year and approved a lease and agency agreement related to the Valle Crucis School.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott was not at the meeting due to COVID-19. However, Board Chair Gary Childers read from prepared remarks Elliott sent.
He started by saying they were excited to have the two student representatives — Mia Shanely and new representative Ellary Smith — at the meeting.
“He also wants to thank everyone — students, parents, teachers, and all school staff members — for a great first three weeks of school so far,” Childers read from Elliott’s remarks.
In the remarks, Childers read that the recent release of student test scores and student achievement data from the last year, showed all schools in Watauga County either met or exceeded their growth targets from the state.
“In fact, Watauga County Schools was only one of eight school (systems) in North Carolina to have all schools meet or exceed their growth goals, and one of only three in the Northwest region to do so,” Childers read from Elliott’s remarks. “This is an accomplishment we’re celebrating. It is a worthy reminder about the quality of our teachers and the hard work of our students in our school system.”
He wrote that they are still facing a shortage of bus drivers, which has led to the possibility of having to cut school field trips. As of the meeting, Elliott wrote in his remarks that the school system had seen 109 students test positive for COVID-19 and 31 staff members. Most have been mild cases, Elliott said in his remarks.
He ended his remarks by talking about how fortunate the school system is.
“We’re so fortunate to have the quality of teachers and educators who work so hard every day for our students,” Childers read from Elliott’s remarks. “We are fortunate to have such wonderful and hardworking parents and such engaged parents and a supportive community.”
The student representatives then gave a report about various aspects of the school from the student perspective. Many of the announcements involved clubs and homecoming activities.
Next up the board approved a budget resolution, which Childers remarked was “a very different thing” for the board as COVID had disrupted the normal budget resolution process.
The board asked some brief clarifying questions before approving the budget resolution, which can be found in the agenda at tinyurl.com/2xu2z795.
The board next approved a lease and agency agreement between the school system and the county for the Valle Crucis School property. The board attorney had no issue with the agreement and the board approved it unanimously. The agreement can also be found on the agenda.
Public Comment
The board heard from two speakers during the public comment period at the Sept. 12 meeting.
The first was Mary Valante. She told the board that she has lived in Watauga County for 24 years and both her children had gone through the school system.
“I know there’s been a lot of controversy lately. But speaking as someone who has raised my kids volunteered in the schools spent many, many many hours attending events, fundraising and everything else. I hope that we can focus more on things we need to change,” Valante said. “The more we spend time focusing on things that are not being taught in schools, that have never been taught in the schools, aren’t in the state curriculum and making a giant fuss over them, that’s all time we could spend working together.”
She said by working together, they could improve the school system.
Next up was Mark Murphy who read from a prepared statement that he also sent to the Watauga Democrat before the meeting.
“The first thing I have to say tonight is that I intend to read this statement in order to raise substantive educational issues, and I will do it in a peaceful and professional way. I sincerely hope everyone in the room tonight will conduct themselves similarly,” Murphy said.
Murphy said that he would not have the time — public commenters are only allowed three minutes to speak — to “adequately discuss the details of the specific evidence about ‘woke’ political indoctrination” he has collected. He made what he said was “factual evidence about these issues” separately available to the public and parents so they could “consider it.”
“I have been an independent thinker and voter all my life. The upcoming election is supposed to be non-partisan. My intent is not to politicize the upcoming election, or K-12 education, but that has already happened. My intent is to reveal evidence about such politicized things that are currently occurring in the Watauga County Schools,” Murphy read from his statement. “I applaud the work and efforts of many fine teachers who teach in the Watauga County Schools, but I do have an issue with teachers (or administrators) who insist on using taxpayer funds to inject their own personal politics (of whatever flavor) into Watauga K-12 education.”
He said he would continue to “publicly” raise his concerns about “politicized educational materials and teaching methods” in WCS “for the long run if necessary.”
“I expect the Watauga County Schools and Board of Education to timely address the issues I am raising in a public, fair, substantive and democratic manner,” Murphy read from his statement. “I am willing to be part of an attempt to resolve those issues and thereby improve the quality of the education being taught in the Watauga County Schools.”
After he spoke, he went to the parking lot to talk to anyone who wanted to talk.
His full statement can be found at tinyurl.com/m2x56j94.
The Board of Education has its next regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 10.
